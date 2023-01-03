Lehigh Hanson Inc. has changed its brand to Heidelberg Materials effective immediately.

Previously announced in September of last year, this new brand identity goes into effect Jan. 2 for the company's corporate office and its core brands of Lehigh Cement and Hanson Aggregates.

The majority of the company's other subsidiaries in the United States and Canada will change their brands to Heidelberg Materials in the coming months.

Lehigh Hanson's evolution to Heidelberg Materials reflects its much broader and innovative approach to serving its customers and becoming the industry leader in sustainability and digital solutions. Although the Heidelberg name is more than 150 years old and is often associated just with cement, Heidelberg Materials reflects the organization's expertise in the heavy building materials industry.

"This is a major step change for our company, both globally and here in North America," said Chris Ward, president and CEO of Heidelberg Materials North America and Member of the Managing Board of Heidelberg Materials.

"We are thrilled to begin this transformation in North America today and continue our global journey to grow our business beyond cement and aggregates and become the most sustainable company in the sector."

For more information, visit heidelbergmaterials.us.

