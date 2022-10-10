The iCON site excavator solution introduces three new components: a new software application, a new dual GNSS receiver and an optional communication device.

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, announced the launch of the new Leica iCON site excavator, a machine-control solution that enables compact excavators to carry out designs easily and accurately.

When space is limited, compact excavators are required to get the job done right the first time. To increase the efficiency and accuracy of trenching, grading or moving material on a smaller scale, Leica Geosystems further expands its portfolio by offering machine guidance for small excavators.

The iCON site excavator solution introduces three new components: a new software application, a new dual GNSS receiver and an optional communication device. The iCON site excavator application is available as stand-alone software or as an add-on within the existing and well-established iCON site platform.

When used as an add-on, it enables a new workflow for on- and off-machine tasks, empowering construction workers to execute a variety of jobs, leveraging the same tools.

For instance, operators can use the controller unit with a Smart Antenna to stake out or create a design, then immediately mount it in the cab to start grading according to the design. As soon as the excavation or grading to the correct design has been completed, the operator can use the same system to perform as-built checks. This new solution is not only optimizing earthmoving tasks for compact excavators, but due to the iCON site platform's unique versatility, operators can use it for both on- and off-machine applications, resulting in efficient equipment and personnel deployment, according to the manufacturer.

The iCON site excavator application will be available for a range of iCON field controllers in various sizes. The new GNSS receiver and communication device are designed specifically for compact machines, allowing more flexibility to adjust to different sites and project requirements.

"The Leica iCON site excavator is a very flexible and easy-to-use machine control solution, which opens the door to digital construction for small- and medium-sized heavy construction companies," said Magnus Thibblin, president, machine control at Leica Geosystems.

"Now, compact excavators can contribute to small or large projects with efficiency powered by Leica Geosystems' machine control functionality. This sets contractors ona path toward autonomy, enabling them to do earthmoving and detailed grading tasks more efficiently and sustainably."

For more information, visit https://leica-geosystems.com/products/machine-control-systems/excavator/icon-site-excavator-3d

