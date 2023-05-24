List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Leslie Equipment Hosts Open House at New Marietta Facility

    Wed May 24, 2023 - Midwest Edition #11
    CEG


    Leslie Equipment Company held an open house and equipment expo at the dealership's new Marietta, Ohio, facility, located at 105 Tennis Center Dr. on May 4. Approximately 200 industry professionals from Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky were in attendance to catch up with Leslie Equipment Company personnel and speak with manufacturer representatives while reviewing the dealership's lineup of equipment. DaVincis provided dinner during the set up and The Corral served breakfast and lunch during the event.

    Attendees were encouraged to test their operator skills on a John Deere 17G compact excavator to win prizes. Headquartered in Cowen, W. Va., Leslie Equipment Company serves the construction, forestry, landscape, mining, oil, paving and recycling industries from its five locations in West Virginia; two locations in Kentucky; and its Marietta facility. John Leslie, president, has presided over the dealership since its founding in 1968.

    Situated on 11 acres of concrete with more than 40,000 sq. ft. under roof, the new Marietta facility is the dealership's largest. The well-stocked parts warehouse is 10,395 sq. ft.; the 17,412-sq.-ft. service area features 12 service bays with three 10-ton cranes and a 15-ton crane; and the office and reception area make up the balance. The facility also includes an 8,000 sq. ft. stand-alone wash building.

    Leslie Equipment provides sales, rentals, parts and services as the authorized dealer of John Deere Construction Equipment. The company also is an authorized dealer of Allu, Allied/Rammer, Bandit Industries, Carco, Chicago Pneumatic, Connect Work Tools, Felling Trailers, JLG, Midwestern, Prinoth, Rotobec, Terex Fuchs, Sullivan Palatek, Pitts Trailers, Pressure Connect, Rockland, Tag Manufacturing, Tana, Talbert Trailers, Vacuworx, Werk Brau and the Wirtgen Group, including Hamm compaction equipment, Kleemann crushers and screeners and Vogele paving equipment. CEG

    (L-R): Lee Wigal, Leslie Equipment’s Marietta branch manager; Todd Perrine, vice president of product support; and John Leslie, president, welcome customers to the open house. (CEG photo)
    Terex Fuch’s Noah Devine (L) and Rob Jordan welcomed visitors to review this MHL 340 material handler. (CEG photo)
    John Deere manufacturing representatives Piotr Lizak (L) and Jim Galecki were on hand. (CEG photo)
    Rotobec’s Marc Baillargeon (L) and Jeff McDowell discussed their line of material handling attachments. (CEG photo)
    Kelly Desmond, Rammer district sales manager, discussed the company’s line of hydraulic breakers. (CEG photo)
    Situated on 11 acres of concrete with more than 40,000 sq. ft. under roof, the new Marietta facility is the dealership’s largest. (CEG photo)
    Second-Hand Tradition Logging Company’s Lindsey Collins (L) is cheered on by his son, Lincoln, as he tests his skills with this John Deere 17G compact excavator. (CEG photo)
    Leslie Equipment Company’s open house included live demonstrations of this Kleemann MOBICAT MC 110 EVO2 mobile jaw crusher. (CEG photo)
    The Marietta facility includes an 8,000-sq.-ft. stand-alone wash building. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Bandit Industries’ Craig Davis, William Porter and Kyle Graber were ready to discuss the company’s line of wood and waste processing equipment at the event. (CEG photo)
    With more than 40,000 sq. ft. under roof, the new Marietta facility is the dealership’s largest branch. (CEG photo)
    Tim Dowd, district sales manager, represented Paccar Winch at the event. (CEG photo)
    Wirtgen Group’s Jim Griffith (L) caught up with Matt Erb, retired, of Shelly & Sands Inc. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Under the Exodus Global umbrella, Connect Work Tools’ Vaughn Ali and Geordie Stewart were joined by RockZone America’s Ryan Leech, along with ShearCore’s Chris Fodor. (CEG photo)
    FAE USA CEO Giorgio Carera (L) and Territory Manager James Steindl were on hand to discuss the company’s forestry, agricultural and road construction remediation equipment. (CEG photo)




