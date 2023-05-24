Leslie Equipment Company held an open house and equipment expo at the dealership's new Marietta, Ohio, facility, located at 105 Tennis Center Dr. on May 4. Approximately 200 industry professionals from Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky were in attendance to catch up with Leslie Equipment Company personnel and speak with manufacturer representatives while reviewing the dealership's lineup of equipment. DaVincis provided dinner during the set up and The Corral served breakfast and lunch during the event.

Attendees were encouraged to test their operator skills on a John Deere 17G compact excavator to win prizes. Headquartered in Cowen, W. Va., Leslie Equipment Company serves the construction, forestry, landscape, mining, oil, paving and recycling industries from its five locations in West Virginia; two locations in Kentucky; and its Marietta facility. John Leslie, president, has presided over the dealership since its founding in 1968.

Situated on 11 acres of concrete with more than 40,000 sq. ft. under roof, the new Marietta facility is the dealership's largest. The well-stocked parts warehouse is 10,395 sq. ft.; the 17,412-sq.-ft. service area features 12 service bays with three 10-ton cranes and a 15-ton crane; and the office and reception area make up the balance. The facility also includes an 8,000 sq. ft. stand-alone wash building.

Leslie Equipment provides sales, rentals, parts and services as the authorized dealer of John Deere Construction Equipment. The company also is an authorized dealer of Allu, Allied/Rammer, Bandit Industries, Carco, Chicago Pneumatic, Connect Work Tools, Felling Trailers, JLG, Midwestern, Prinoth, Rotobec, Terex Fuchs, Sullivan Palatek, Pitts Trailers, Pressure Connect, Rockland, Tag Manufacturing, Tana, Talbert Trailers, Vacuworx, Werk Brau and the Wirtgen Group, including Hamm compaction equipment, Kleemann crushers and screeners and Vogele paving equipment. CEG

