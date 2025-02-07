List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Liebherr Appoints Hirohito Imakoji as New Managing Director of Liebherr USA Co.

    Liebherr USA Co. appoints Hirohito Imakoji as managing director, overseeing strategic growth in the U.S. market. Imakoji brings 17 years of experience within the Liebherr Group, focusing on corporate, finance and administrative functions to support partners and customers nationwide.

    Fri February 07, 2025 - National Edition
    Liebherr


    Liebherr has appointed Hirohito Imakoji as managing director of Liebherr USA Co.
    Liebherr photo
    Liebherr has appointed Hirohito Imakoji as managing director of Liebherr USA Co.

    Liebherr has appointed Hirohito Imakoji as managing director of Liebherr USA Co., a mixed sales organization supporting 10 product segments throughout the United States.

    Hirohito joins the Liebherr USA executive management team, working together with Kai Friedrich, the managing director and divisional director of earthmoving and material handling technology.

    In his role, Hirohito will oversee the strategic planning and execution of growth strategies for all corporate, finance and administrative functions integrated in the shared services at Liebherr USA Co.

    "The United States is one of Liebherr's most important markets, and we are committed to strengthening our operations nationwide to better support our partners and provide the best solutions to our customers," said Imakoji.

    Hirohito brings more than 17 years of experience working within the Liebherr Group. He began his career as an intern with Liebherr-Werk Nenzing GmbH in 2004 and transitioned to a full-time employee in 2007. He later moved to Liebherr-Hong Kong (Hong-Kong, CN) in 2010 and Liebherr-Sunderland Works (Sunderland, UK) in 2011. He most recently supported Liebherr-Electronics and Drives GmbH (Lindau, DE) as Managing Director, Finance & Administration — 2017-2024.




