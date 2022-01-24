The city pump is the smallest in Liebherr’s line of concrete truck mounted pumps. It maintains many of the same features as the larger heavy weight truck mounted boom pumps, such as a 600 liter large capacity hopper.

Liebherr USA Co. Concrete Technology has launched the THP 80-LP truck mounted concrete city pump, the latest product designed for the North American market.

The THP 80-LP is the smallest in Liebherr's expansive truck mounted pump product range. Powerful, versatile and compact, this latest model added to the Liebherr line up was displayed at the Liebherr booth at World of Concrete 2022.

The new THP 80-LP truck mounted concrete city pump is a compact and powerful pump designed specifically for the north American market. It is the smallest pump in the truck mounted concrete pump product line while maintaining the same high performance, quality and many of the same features as the larger truck mounted concrete pumps, according to the manufacturer. It is an ideal solution for jobs in urban environments, residential jobs and compact job sites where space is limited.

Liebherr's new city pump fulfils an industry need for a reliable and flexible boom less pump truck for line pumping applications. The design and development of the THP80-LP city pump is a result of customer feedback in collaboration with Liebherr's many years of engineering and production. The city pump is the smallest in Liebherr's line of concrete truck mounted pumps but maintains many of the same features as the larger heavy weight truck mounted boom pumps, such as a 600 liter large capacity hopper.

Compact Construction, Lower Weight

The THP 80-LP offers greater flexibility and mobility to maneuverer around the job site. The total length of the new Liebherr city pump is approximately 28.4 ft. It is quick to set up and easy to control with an HBC option for the remote control.

The truck has ample storage with wide spaces for the concrete tubes and accessories on the deck and contains plastic water tanks for saving weight are some of the important features of the equipment.

The THP 80-LP is mounted on a two axle truck chassis and weighs approximately 22,684 lbs. which is significantly lighter than the truck mounted boom pumps. This is convenient for customers because it does not require a CDL to operate, which means there is more flexibility and allows more of their staff to operate the equipment.

High Performance

The pumping kit features an open loop hydraulic circuit that is the simple, reliable and powerful Liebherr design. This system is in line with the same quality performance from the boom pump models, it provides top performance with very low maintenance costs. Liebherr pump kits are robust, low stroking, low wear and easy to switch parts.

The Liebherr city pump is designed to deliver high pumping performance. The suction inlet has a greater diameter than the cylinder itself, ensuring outstanding suction performance, even on extreme concrete types, according to the manufacturer.

With the split wear plates maintenance can be done quickly and easily. In addition, Liebherr offers a pumping kit option that allows high pressure application for extreme tasks. Operators can easily switch the hydraulic hoses on the pumping kit, allowing the machine to provide higher pressure on the concrete. This pump the provides the standard hydraulic mounting with concrete pressure at cylinder rod side is 1,088 psi (75 bar), when switching connection, the concrete pressure at cylinder piston side is 1,813 psi (125 bar).

Concrete Technology Solutions

The new THP 80-LP is the latest addition to the rapidly expanding product portfolio of Liebherr truck mounted concrete pumps. The Liebherr Concrete Technology division provides a diverse range of concrete technology solutions, including the development and manufacturing of high-quality truck mixers, mixing plants and concrete pumps. The range is complemented by additional concrete products, including conveyor belts for truck mixers and plant control systems. Together these products are designed for cost-effective, trouble-free mixing, transportation and installation of concrete.

For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.

