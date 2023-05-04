List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Liebherr to Exhibit at 2023 Elko Mining Expo

    Thu May 04, 2023 - National Edition
    Liebherr


    The PR 766 new undercarriage design, combined with the advantages of diesel hydraulic drive and the operating control and cabin comfort, offers maximum capability at the highest level of efficiency.
    The 37th annual Elko Mining Expo will take place in Elko, Nev., from June 5 to 8, 2023.

    Organized by the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority since 1985, this is one of the oldest mining expos in the United States. It allows visitors from all over the world to come together to view the latest equipment and technology in the industry and provides an excellent opportunity for professional networking on an international scale.

    Liebherr USA Co. will be showcasing multiple machines from the mining and earthmoving product segments. Regional Sales Manager Brent Adams, as well as multiple product representatives, will be on site at the Liebherr booth for any inquiries.

    Liebherr also will be the premier sponsor of the 2023 Elko Mining Expo, and will be highlighted as such at the opening reception on June 7, 2023. Liebherr has held this sponsorship for multiple years.

    Digging, Hauling, Dozing

    Liebherr Mining offers a full line of products for the mining industry including mining excavators, trucks and dozers, as well as personal assistance to customer specific projects and site requirements. Quality, reliability and innovative technologies ensure that mining operations are safe and efficient at all times.

    Liebherr also offers aftermarket support for components and a remanufacturing program that enables customers to significantly reduce the total lifecycle cost of Liebherr mining equipment.

    For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




