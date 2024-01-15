Photo courtesy of Liebherr The R 930 crawler excavator provides customers with an option for the 66,000 lbs. class range.

Liebherr's earthmoving and material handling technology team exhibits at NDA's annual Convention and Expo in March 2024 showcasing the R 930, R 934, and two R 938 crawler excavators.

Attendees also will be able to get hands-on with these machines at the Live DEMOlition Event and Operators Challenge sponsored by Liebherr.

The 50th anniversary of NDA's annual Convention and Expo will take place in San Antonio, Texas, from March 6 to 9, 2024. Liebherr will showcase the R 930, R 934 and two R 938 crawler excavators for attendees to operate outside and will have Liebherr experts on-site at booth #401.

Liebherr also will serve as the premier sponsor of the Live DEMOlition Event, providing attendees a unique hands-on experience to test on-site equipment in real world applications. This live demo also includes a new Operators Challenge to test operators' skill and knowledge of the equipment.

Liebherr Crawler Excavators: R 930, R 934, R 938

With more than 60 years of experience in the design and production of hydraulic crawler excavators, Liebherr is one of the major players in the manufacture of equipment for special applications including demolition, tunnel construction or handling as well as many other industry specific needs. Liebherr offers a wide range of crawler excavators with operating weights from 50,930 lbs. to 198,640 lbs. Each is designed with one goal in mind, to meet the demands and specifications of our customers in terms of performance, reliability, and efficiency, as well as safety and comfort.

The new R 930 provides customers with an option for the 66,000 lbs. class range. The new R 934 weighs approximately 70,000 lbs. and is positioned between the existing R 936 and the new R 938. The new R 938 crawler excavator replaces the previous R 946 at an operating weight of approximately 82,000 lbs. Each of these crawler excavators have been completely revamped as new Generation 8 machines.

The Generation 8 update includes higher engine power, heavier counterweights for higher bucket capacities, and minimized fuel consumption. Other innovations include the boom concept with modified head, for better boom forces and an optimized load curve, which leads to fuel savings.

For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.

