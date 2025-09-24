Liebherr USA Co. hosted a regional round of Game of Cranes, where crane operators competed in various challenges. Nick Jackman of Mountain Crane won the North American competition and will advance to the global round in Germany. The event showcased skills and celebrated industry dedication.

Liebherr photo Liebherr hosted the North American preliminary round of Game of Cranes in Newport News, Va.

Launched at bauma 2025, Liebherr USA hosted the regional championship of mobile crane operators for Liebherr's Game of Cranes.

This competition allows the best crane operators in the world to compete against one another in a thrilling multi-phase competition showcasing skills such as precision, efficiency and technique.

Operators from around the world submitted short videos showcasing their skills to be considered for the preliminary round. 25 operators were then chosen to compete within 5 regional preliminary rounds at Liebherr locations around the world including Newport News, Va., Guaratinguetá, Brazil, Adelaide, Australia, Azuqueca de Henares, Spain and Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The winner of each regional round will go on to compete in Ehingen, Germany, to be crowned the ultimate Game of Cranes victor.

North American Competition

Five competitors from the United States and Canada gathered at the Liebherr campus in Newport News, Va., to complete five challenges that tested their operating skills such as driving through obstacles, maneuvering heavy lifts, as well as theoretical tests to tap into their Liebherr crane knowledge. Family and friends of the contestants were invited to cheer on their operators throughout each round.

During the event, Arnold Burger, general manager of customer service, mobile and crawler canes, Liebherr USA Co. said, "We are thrilled to host the North American preliminary round of Game of Cranes at our Newport News campus. This is a great opportunity to showcase the incredible talents of crane operators from across the region. It's more than just a competition — it's a celebration of the dedication that continues to drive our industry forward."

After a full day of intense competition and demanding tasks, Nick Jackman of Mountain Crane was named the winner of the North American Game of Cranes. Jackman will travel to Ehingen, Germany, in November 2025 to participate in the global round against four other regional winners to be crowned the best mobile crane operator in the world.

