Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    Liebherr USA Co. Hosts Preliminary Game of Cranes for North America

    Liebherr USA Co. hosted a regional round of Game of Cranes, where crane operators competed in various challenges. Nick Jackman of Mountain Crane won the North American competition and will advance to the global round in Germany. The event showcased skills and celebrated industry dedication.

    September 24, 2025 - National Edition

    Liebherr USA Co.


    Liebherr hosted the North American preliminary round of Game of Cranes in Newport News, Va.
    Liebherr photo
    Liebherr hosted the North American preliminary round of Game of Cranes in Newport News, Va.
    Liebherr hosted the North American preliminary round of Game of Cranes in Newport News, Va.   (Liebherr photo) Five contestants competed at the North American Game of Cranes preliminary round. (L-R) are Nick Jackman, Patrick Webb, Roy Justice, Jason Hymes and Tony Villella.   (Liebherr photo)

    Launched at bauma 2025, Liebherr USA hosted the regional championship of mobile crane operators for Liebherr's Game of Cranes.

    This competition allows the best crane operators in the world to compete against one another in a thrilling multi-phase competition showcasing skills such as precision, efficiency and technique.

    Operators from around the world submitted short videos showcasing their skills to be considered for the preliminary round. 25 operators were then chosen to compete within 5 regional preliminary rounds at Liebherr locations around the world including Newport News, Va., Guaratinguetá, Brazil, Adelaide, Australia, Azuqueca de Henares, Spain and Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The winner of each regional round will go on to compete in Ehingen, Germany, to be crowned the ultimate Game of Cranes victor.

    North American Competition

    Five competitors from the United States and Canada gathered at the Liebherr campus in Newport News, Va., to complete five challenges that tested their operating skills such as driving through obstacles, maneuvering heavy lifts, as well as theoretical tests to tap into their Liebherr crane knowledge. Family and friends of the contestants were invited to cheer on their operators throughout each round.

    During the event, Arnold Burger, general manager of customer service, mobile and crawler canes, Liebherr USA Co. said, "We are thrilled to host the North American preliminary round of Game of Cranes at our Newport News campus. This is a great opportunity to showcase the incredible talents of crane operators from across the region. It's more than just a competition — it's a celebration of the dedication that continues to drive our industry forward."

    After a full day of intense competition and demanding tasks, Nick Jackman of Mountain Crane was named the winner of the North American Game of Cranes. Jackman will travel to Ehingen, Germany, in November 2025 to participate in the global round against four other regional winners to be crowned the best mobile crane operator in the world.

    For more information, visit liebherr.com/en-us/group/start-page-3782471

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Making Inroads

    Illinois DOT Crews Extend Life of I-24 Ohio River Bridge

    KSM Hosts Link-Belt's 'Diggin' for a Cure' Tour in St. Louis

    AGCMN Hosts 26th Annual Sporting Clays Fundraiser

    Hayden-Murphy's 'Cars & Cranes' Raises $10K for St. Jude's

    Don Smock Hosts 33rd Annual Fall Auction in Pendleton, Ind.

    Central Gulf Machinery Joins LiuGong North America to Expand Coverage in La.

    3rd Annual Werk-Brau Golf Classic Raises Over $100,000 for Construction Angels



     

    Read more about...

    Cranes Events Liebherr Liebherr USA Co.







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147