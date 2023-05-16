The Specialized Carriers & Rigging Foundation's (SC&RF) workforce development arm, Lift & Move USA, recently unveiled the Lift & Move Workforce Ambassador Program — a group of companies committed to participating in activities to build industry awareness and foster community relationships in order to bridge the skilled labor gap.

Workforce Ambassadors are essential to raising industry awareness and achieve the same purpose as the pre-COVID Lift & Move live events without the large-scale event or expense.

Companies within the program receive a host of benefits and recognition. On the benefits side, participants have access to webinars on best practices and presentations on workforce trends. Companies also will help shape the future of resources developed by the committee in 2024 and beyond.

Feedback from companies will determine video, print and other materials needed by Ambassadors to properly represent the careers in the industry.

Ambassadors also receive a logo for use in marketing, a company listing on the Lift & Move website, features on the photo gallery, and a Workforce Ambassador certificate to display dedication to industry awareness.

"Raising industry awareness has always been the first goal of the Lift & Move program. One way to achieve this was through live events, for which Lift & Move became known. The Workforce Ambassador Program is another vehicle. It encourages companies to not only raise industry awareness around career opportunities but to also form lasting partnerships with schools, workforce boards and communities. These relationships will lead to successful recruiting. It's an investment in our future," explained Jennifer Gabel, SC&RF president.

To qualify as a Lift & Move Workforce Ambassador, companies can participate in any of the following activities: Classroom presentations; Career fairs; Community workforce board/council; Social sharing (sharing how employees learned about the industry through social media); Tuition reimbursement programs; Partnering with educators to meet classroom needs; Hosting family/community days; Hosting visits to their facility; Participating in events like Touch a Truck, Construction Days or similar events; Representing Lift & Move USA at industry events (Skills USA, Construction Day, etc.) with Lift & Move booth material; Participating in intern/young employee VLOG series; and by partnering in an internship or apprenticeship program.

The SC&RF and the Lift & Move program will award and recognize ambassadors in various ways: by checking in on a quarterly basis to review activities and points (the company with the most points for each category will be recognized and awarded — categories are based on number of employees); by featuring all winners in American Cranes & Transport magazine as well as recognition at the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association's (SC&RA) Annual Conference Closing Night Awards Ceremony; by making each winner eligible for the "Ambassador of 2023" award; and by highlighting winners on the Lift & Move USA website and social media platforms.

* (Points are assigned to each workforce-development activity. Points are tallied on an annual basis based on the calendar year.)

SC&RA member companies are encouraged to join the Workforce Ambassador program through the website and online form, https://liftandmoveusa.scr-foundation.org.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories