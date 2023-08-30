List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    LiftWise Introduces Trailer Stacker

    Wed August 30, 2023 - National Edition
    LiftWise


    The trailer stacker has a 26,000-lb. capacity. It accommodates trailers 26- to 53-ft. long and 96- to 102-in. wide. 
    The new trailer stacker from LiftWise provides three-tier trailer stacking for over-the-road transport.

    Ideal for trailer manufacturers, distributors and dealers, this easy-to-use stacking system requires just one person to operate without the need for special rigging, slings or climbing onto the trailers.

    The LiftWise trailer stacker consists of two fixed lifting masts and two moving masts on a track system for adjusting to trailers of various lengths. Each mast has the ability to extend, retract and side shift.

    A self-centering suspension side shift feature automatically adjusts for the natural forward movement of a trailer as its suspension compresses for maximized stability. Rail guides naturally center each trailer without damage to tires or rims.

    A wireless remote allows the operator to freely walk around the unit to adjust lift points as needed for stacking. Redundant controls also are located at a fixed operator's station.

    LiftWise is the material handling group at Diversified Products. The company offers a wide range of products for material handling in assembly, welding and servicing of equipment, as well as other various lifting solutions.

    For more information, call 254/757-1177 or visit www.lift-wise.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




