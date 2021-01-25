Link-Belt Cranes has finalized an agreement with NEFTAŞ of Istanbul, Turkey, to be an authorized Link-Belt representative.

NEFTAŞ will provide comprehensive sales, parts, and service support for Link-Belt crane customers in Turkey.

"We are extremely pleased to have NEFTAŞ join our team. Their dedication to providing value-added, high quality services and reliable hi-tech products will be a tremendous gain for crane customers in the area," said Link-Belt Cranes International Sales Manager Roy Burger.

"Our mission has always been to provide quality products and services for the development of our country. We look forward to continuing our path of exceeding customer's expectations with Link-Belt Cranes," said NEFTAŞ President, Mustafa Parlak.

NEFTAŞ territory will include all seven regions of Turkey, with headquarters in Istanbul.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.