Lippmann photo The PacWest Machinery team

Lippmann named PacWest Machinery as its newest authorized dealer, expanding Lippmann's presence and service capabilities in the Pacific Northwest.

PacWest will provide sales, rental and aftermarket support for Lippmann's full line of crushing and screening equipment, bringing a wealth of experience and resources to aggregate producers in the region.

With six full-service branches in Seattle, Spokane, Mount Vernon and Pasco, Wash., and Portland and Eugene, Ore., PacWest Machinery offers comprehensive coverage throughout the Pacific Northwest. An extensive mobile service fleet and remote service technicians ensure customers receive responsive, on-site support to keep operations running smoothly.

PacWest Machinery has long been a trusted provider of equipment and aftermarket support, representing manufacturers such as Volvo Construction Equipment, Metso Minerals and GOMACO. Its focus on customer success and operational efficiency makes it a valuable addition to Lippmann's growing dealer network.

"We're thrilled to welcome PacWest Machinery to the Lippmann family. Their strong reputation for customer service, deep industry knowledge and expansive regional presence makes them an ideal partner as we continue to grow in the Pacific Northwest," said Dillon Borchardt, Lippmann territory sales manager. "With PacWest's commitment to excellence and our premium crushing and screening equipment, we're confident this partnership will deliver unmatched value and support to aggregate producers throughout the region."

With this partnership, customers in the Pacific Northwest will benefit from easy access to Lippmann's equipment, along with PacWest's comprehensive support network and industry expertise. Whether through its full-service facilities or mobile service units, PacWest is committed to delivering exceptional service and support to help customers maximize their productivity.

For details, visit pacwestmachinery.com.

