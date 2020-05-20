LiuGong Appoints Rifle Equipment as Its New Dealer

(L-R): Harry Colborn, owner, Rifle Equipment; Trent Kite, sales; George Mosher, driver; and Brian Perkins, rental manager.

LiuGong North America has appointed Rifle Equipment, LLC, as their new dealer in Rifle, Colo. The city is located roughly halfway between Aspen and Grand Junction. The dealership, which has served the area since 2003, has represented both the LiuGong and Dressta brands since October of 2019.

Having run his own trucking and hauling business since 1982, Harry Colborn, president of Rifle Equipment, decided to start a new venture in 2003. Rifle Equipment was envisioned as a heavy equipment rental and truck sales business at the time and is now the premier construction heavy equipment rental and sales facility in the area.

"We have to have a dependable workhorse for our heavy construction equipment line," said Colborn. "Our business was built on service and good communication with our customers, and the modern LiuGong range of products lets us continue to do that with confidence."

"A lot of manufacturers tell you they want to be your partner," he added. "But after a while they start the hard sell, trying to force you into buying machines you just don't need. LiuGong has worked with me like a real partner, helping me get just the right inventory, based on my knowledge of the area."

Colborn thinks there is a good potential market for LiuGong compact excavators and the Dressta dozer line. He has also used a LiuGong 915E excavator on a private project of his own. He said of the experience, "That machine was a joy to drive."

For more information on sales, call Trent Kite and for information on rental call Brian Perkins, at 970-360-6213, or click on www.rifleequipment.com. To learn more about LiuGong, go to www.liugongna.com.

About LiuGong North America

LiuGong Construction Machinery North America, LLC, a subsidiary of Guangxi LiuGong Machinery, is headquartered in Katy, Texas. For more than 60 years, LiuGong has been manufacturing machinery for the global construction equipment and material handling markets. LiuGong's brands can trace their lineages back over 100 years in the United States. Today, LiuGong is one of the fastest growing equipment companies in the world with one of most comprehensive global dealer networks. LiuGong operates 25 manufacturing facilities globally including joint ventures with world class companies such as Cummins, ZF and Metso.