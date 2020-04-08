--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
LiuGong Names Warrior Machinery to Serve as Exclusive Dealer in LA

Wed April 08, 2020 - West Edition #8
LiuGong


(Liugong photo)
(Liugong photo)

LiuGong North America is delighted to announce that Warrior Machinery will serve as its exclusive dealer in the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area. Warrior Machinery will be offering a full line of LiuGong and Dressta equipment to the agriculture, construction, municipal, and material handling industries to the region.

Warrior Machinery will serve construction and agriculture customers within a 125-mile radius of Los Angeles with sales, rental, parts and service. In addition to wheel loaders, excavators, dozers and other construction equipment, they will offer the full line of LiuGong forklifts. The new dealership will also serve as the technical and product training center for LiuGong products in the western U.S. and Canada, as well as a hub for equipment and parts distribution to other LiuGong dealerships in the same area.

"We are very happy to represent LiuGong," said Steve Nadelman, dealer principal of Warrior Machinery. "In the industries we serve, contractors are struggling with how to reduce their total cost of ownership and LiuGong machines provide that opportunity. They are reasonably priced with one of the most competitive warranties, backed with product support from Warrior Machinery, and made with world class components from industry leaders such as Cummins, ZF, Kawasaki and Rexroth."

"We are pleased to welcome Warrior Machinery to the LiuGong North America network of dealers," said Mani Iyer, LiuGong North America President. "We are very proud to have Steve as the dealer principal. Steve's entire career has been in the machinery business with a focus on serving customers."



