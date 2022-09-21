LiuGong North America welcomed Crouse Equipment as a new construction equipment dealer. The Sheridan, Ark.-based dealer is centrally located within the state.

As a LiuGong construction equipment dealer, Crouse will sell both excavators and wheel loaders. Crouse Equipment President Dean Crouse has conducted due diligence over several months to gain more insight into LiuGong's products, services and support network.

"I think it's going to be a good move for both of us," Crouse said. "It will let us be more diversified in different industries where we've struggled before."

Crouse hailed the direct relationship in working with LiuGong's dealer support team as one of the key reasons for the new agreement.

"They've been very open and forthcoming and answering any concerns or questions," Crouse explained. "There's a group here that is wanting to grow. They are open-minded and listen and address concerns that their dealers have. And I really think that's the direction they're going to be headed."

Adding another dealer in this region continues to strengthen the LiuGong dealer network.

"The further development of LiuGong's dealer network is central to our growth strategy in North America," said Andrew Ryan, president, LiuGong North America.

"We believe LiuGong machines are some of the best available in our industry and we want great partners to represent and support them with our customers. We're confident in the Crouse team and thrilled to have them as partners as we introduce our brand in Arkansas."

Crouse said the other major contributing factor for the new agreement was product and parts availability. With continued global supply chain constraints, ensuring there are enough machines present was key to the agreement.

"If you can't get the product, you can't sell it," Crouse said. "They're very transparent about what they have, where they have them and what's coming down the pipeline.

Founded in 1985, Crouse Equipment is a family-run company that has focused mainly on the forestry space. With LiuGong, Crouse is keen to expand its business to other segments, including quarry and aggregate and plastic recycling.

For more information, visit www.crousetruckparts.com and www.liugongna.com.

