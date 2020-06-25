--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
LiuGong North America Opens Parts Distribution Center in Mexico

Thu June 25, 2020 - National Edition
LiuGong


LiuGong has opened a parts distribution center (PDC) in Mexico City that will serve Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.
LiuGong has opened a parts distribution center (PDC) in Mexico City that will serve Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

LiuGong, a global leader in the manufacturing of heavy construction and material-handling equipment, has announced the opening of a parts distribution center (PDC) in Mexico City that will serve Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. The PDC opened on March 4.

"It has always been our goal to provide local parts distribution to our dealer network throughout Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean," said Sam Ternes, director, aftersales, LiuGong North America. "The opening of this PDC in Mexico is the realization of that goal.

"Our dealers will be able to receive parts delivery in a more timely manner, and we know that this additional support will make them more competitive."

Steve Smith, LiuGong's regional director, Mexico, said, "LiuGong is committed to lowest cost of ownership and after sales product and parts support. The Mexico PDC will provide benefits for our dealers and customers. This will make it possible for them to receive quicker and better aftermarket services directly from their own local dealer."



