--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Looking Back . . . Backhoes

Thu July 30, 2020 - National Edition #16
HCEA



Construction Equipment Guide looks back at backhoes from the 1950's.

The Badger 200-DTM was an early example of a truck-mounted hydraulic backhoe — 1956. (Badger Machine Bulletin 200 DTM-055 Rev — HCEA photo)
The Badger 200-DTM was an early example of a truck-mounted hydraulic backhoe — 1956. (Badger Machine Bulletin 200 DTM-055 Rev — HCEA photo)

Bay City 30 ½-yd. backhoe — 1955 (Bay City Bulletin 30-I — HCEA photo)
Bay City 30 ½-yd. backhoe — 1955 (Bay City Bulletin 30-I — HCEA photo)

The Schield Bantam C-350 was descended from a cable excavator built for mounting on World War II surplus trucks and halftracks — 1954. (Schield Bantam Form C-100 — HCEA photo)
The Schield Bantam C-350 was descended from a cable excavator built for mounting on World War II surplus trucks and halftracks — 1954. (Schield Bantam Form C-100 — HCEA photo)

Lima Type 802 Pull-shovel — 1956 (Lima Bulletin No. 82-J 19570601 — HCEA photo)
Lima Type 802 Pull-shovel — 1956 (Lima Bulletin No. 82-J 19570601 — HCEA photo)



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Backhoe Loaders HCEA Historical