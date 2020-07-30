Looking Back . . . Backhoes

Construction Equipment Guide looks back at backhoes from the 1950's.

The Badger 200-DTM was an early example of a truck-mounted hydraulic backhoe — 1956. (Badger Machine Bulletin 200 DTM-055 Rev — HCEA photo)

Bay City 30 ½-yd. backhoe — 1955 (Bay City Bulletin 30-I — HCEA photo)

The Schield Bantam C-350 was descended from a cable excavator built for mounting on World War II surplus trucks and halftracks — 1954. (Schield Bantam Form C-100 — HCEA photo)

Lima Type 802 Pull-shovel — 1956 (Lima Bulletin No. 82-J 19570601 — HCEA photo)