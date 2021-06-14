Equipmentdown-arrow
Looking Back: Cranes From Around the World Circa 1980s

Mon June 14, 2021 - National Edition
HCEA


The Historical Construction Equipment Association provides a look at Cranes from the 1980's.

The Historical Construction Equipment Association (HCEA) is a 501(c)3

non-profit organization dedicated to preserving for public education the history

of the construction, dredging and surface mining equipment industries.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Photo: 1/5
Photo: 1/5
Photo: 1/5
Photo: 1/5
Photo: 1/5

Two truck hydraulic cranes owned by British crane contractor Grayston White & Sparrow carefully pick an airliner fuselage. (Graham Brent Paper, HCEA Archives photo)
P & H cranes were marketed in Japan through Kobelco. This one is working on a suspension bridge. (Graham Brent Paper, HCEA Archives photo)
Two cranes, one a 100 ton P & H, owned by Central Cranes Ltd. of Auckland, New Zealand, lift the hull of a Lake Taupo tour boat. (Graham Brent Paper, HCEA Archives photo)
A Grove RT65S owned by Comate at the start of the Portuguese Grand Prix. (Graham Brent Paper, HCEA Archives photo)
A Potain tower crane at work during rebuilding of a portion of the Karnak Temple in Egypt. (Graham Brent Paper, HCEA Archives photo)




