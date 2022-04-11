List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Looking Back: Manitowoc

Mon April 11, 2022 - National Edition #8
HCEA


The Historical Construction Equipment Association provides a look back at Manitowoc cranes.

The Historical Construction Equipment Association (HCEA) is a 501(c)3

non-profit organization dedicated to preserving for public education the history

of the construction, dredging and surface mining equipment industries.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

A Manitowoc 3900 crane, sporting a boomtip flag, picks a length of pipe with a spreader bar. (Manitowoc Company photo/HCEA)
A Manitowoc 2300, owned by Lattimer & Sons Logging Company Inc., handles logs with a Young heel boom. As shown here, the lower angle of the boom provided a point of contact to stabilize the log and the tong lifting it against swinging or rotating. Note the elevated cab. (Manitowoc Company photo/HCEA)
Heavy grading for Poirier & McLane with a Manitowoc 3600 shovel loading a LeTourneau-Westinghouse B 35-ton capacity rear dump. Rock wagons like this offered the same or superior capacity compared to convention end dumps with much better maneuverability. (Manitowoc Company photo/HCEA)
Two Manitowoc crawler cranes are helping construct a rocket engine test stand. The structure that resembles a spillway for a dam will discharge the engine’s exhaust. (Manitowoc Company photo/HCEA)
Will it all fit? Mismatches between loaders and haulers produce scenes like this as a Manitowoc dragline carefully loads an overmatched dump truck. Hopefully the bulk of the load is water that will run off. (Manitowoc Company photo/HCEA)




