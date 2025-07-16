At bauma 2025, Vögele introduces the SUPER 1300-5e, a fully electric compact paver, along with the MINI 500e and 502e models. These zero-emission, low-noise machines cater to sustainable and environmentally friendly paving needs, offering high performance, easy charging and standardized battery technology.

Vögele photo The Vögele SUPER 1300-5e electric compact paver.

At bauma 2025, Joseph Vögele AG presented the SUPER 1300-5e, the company's first fully electric compact paver.

Its little brothers, the battery-powered MINI 500e and the MINI 502e pavers with an electrically heated screed, have now also joined the family of machines with zero operating emissions.

Paving With Zero Operating Emissions, Low Noise

Whether it be official environmental standards, noise abatement regulations or sustainability goals, the demands for environmental compatibility and carbon neutrality on infrastructure projects are a constant growing challenge for construction companies. In view of this, electrified construction equipment plays an increasingly important role in the achievement of zero operating emissions in road construction.

Vögele has therefore expanded its range in the E-Power aegment and is presenting not only the MINI 500e and MINI 502e mini class pavers at bauma 2025, but also is celebrating the first public appearance of the company's new, fully electric, compact class paver, the SUPER 1300-5e.

All three models feature a battery-electric drive concept and an electrically heated extending screed. As low-noise machines with zero operating emissions, they are ideal for paving in urban settings, enclosed spaces, or in particularly sensitive areas, according to Vögele.

SUPER 1300-5e

The SUPER 1300-5e is the first fully electric compact class paver from Vögele, and simultaneously the first electric paver of the Dash 5 generation.

In combination with the AB 340 extending screed, it has pave widths between 5.9 ft. and 13.7 ft., making it the ideal choice for small and medium scale road construction projects. The liquid-cooled lithium ion battery from Kreisel Electric has a storage capacity of 126 kWh and works with 400 V in the high-voltage range. Depending on the paving method, it provides sufficient power reserves for a full working day.

High Performance Meets New Technologies

With its powerful battery, the SUPER 1300-5e achieves comparable drive power and paving performance to its conventionally powered counterparts in the compact class. As a Dash 5 paver, it offers an even higher level of operating comfort, automated functions and shorter set-up times than its Dash 3 predecessor, according to Vögele. The new technologies include the ErgoPlus 5 operating concept, new assistance and automatic control systems, additional comfort features and a new lighting system.

MINI 500e, MINI 502e With Two Battery Options

Vögele also is showing the MINI 500e and MINI 502e battery-electric mini class pavers. Both models are available now, with a choice of two different battery options: The standard option has a storage capacity of 15 kWh and delivers sufficient power for a full working day. For longer operating times, Vögele offers an alternative, 22 kWh battery option that is good for up to two days of paving without recharging.

Both battery options work with 48 V in the low voltage range. In combination with the electrically heated AB 135 extending screed, the mini pavers offer pave widths from 10 in. to 5.9 ft., which enables construction companies to complete even the smallest paving jobs with a machine.

Easy Charging, Standardized Battery Technology

Both the electric mini class pavers and the SUPER 1300-5e can be charged quickly and easily: The mini pavers can be connected to a household socket or a wallbox. Depending on the battery version, the charging process takes around 5 to 7 hours.

The easiest way to charge the SUPER 1300-5e is by using a wallbox or a charging station. With a charging capacity of 22 kW, charging takes about five hours, while the use of a rapid charging station can shorten this to only one hour.

As the compact pavers use the same battery and drive technologies as all other compact e-machines from the Wirtgen Group, construction companies also enjoy the added value of synergy effects resulting from common charging procedures, maintenance and service and spare and wear parts.

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com.

