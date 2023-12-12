The team of Luby Equipment Services believes in investing in the future and supporting the growth of its community. That's why the company shows its support for Ranken Technical College by donating construction equipment engines and a Case skid-steer.

Commitment to Education

As a firm dedicated to the growth of the service technician field, Luby Equipment understands the pivotal role of quality education in shaping skilled professionals. The company recognizes the importance of providing students with access to the latest tools and technologies to nurture their talents and prepare them for the demands of the industry.

Growing Diesel College Program

"We came together with Ranken Technical to help them build a better diesel tech program," said Brian Kopec, general service manager of Luby Equipment. "With the partnership with Luby Equipment and Rankin, we're helping gear them towards technicians that can work on construction equipment. They'll learn the hydraulic side and have more electrical resources. This is going to help make them a more rounded technician."

Donation Makes Difference

"We're always looking at the options of going in the different directions with the diesel industry," said Shawn Ray, diesel department chair of Ranken Technical College. "Luby's been supporting us to try doing something with equipment, which is based a lot more on the smaller engine block designs. Seeing the support we're getting from the equipment side to be able to hopefully get a program directed more to that where we can cover the differences and make a more rounded tech. It's nice to be able to give them options and to always have that employability no matter where they are and through the course of their career."

