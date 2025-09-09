Kids 'Diggin' for a Cause' event at MacAllister Cat's headquarters in Indianapolis drew over 500 children and families for a day of operating construction equipment. Proceeds went to Riley Hospital for Children, showcasing the community's generosity and volunteer spirit. The event combines fun, fundraising, and inspiration for the next generation.

More than 500 children and their families gathered at MacAllister Cat's headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., Aug. 23, 2025, for the third annual Kids Diggin' for a Cause event, where the thrill of operating real construction equipment was combined with a powerful fundraising mission.

Under the guidance of more than 75 volunteers, kids safely climbed into the operator's seat of mini-excavators and compact Cat machines, making memories as they dug, scooped and moved dirt. Beyond the machines, the event offered a full day of fun with a balloon artist, decorate-your-own hard hat station, face painting, inflatables, a sandpit, bubble machine, ball toss games, truck rides and a variety of food trucks.

The highlight, however, was the event's charitable purpose. All proceeds were donated to Riley Hospital for Children, and due to a dedicated endowment fund, every dollar raised was doubled, multiplying the impact of the community's generosity.

Organizers emphasized that the event "could not be done without volunteers." From guiding kids on machines to overseeing activities and managing logistics, employees and partners donated their time and energy to make the day a success.

Parents, contractors and community members praised Kids Diggin' for a Cause as an event that not only entertains but also inspires the next generation of equipment operators while supporting a critical local resource.

By combining fundraising, volunteer spirit and family fun, MacAllister Cat's Kids Diggin' for a Cause event continues to grow each year — giving children an unforgettable day in the dirt while making a lasting difference for Riley Hospital for Children.

For more information, visit rileykids.org/get-involved/events/kids-diggin-for-a-cause and macallister.com. CEG

