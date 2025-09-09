Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    MacAllister Cat Hosts Kids 'Diggin' for a Cause' Event

    Kids 'Diggin' for a Cause' event at MacAllister Cat's headquarters in Indianapolis drew over 500 children and families for a day of operating construction equipment. Proceeds went to Riley Hospital for Children, showcasing the community's generosity and volunteer spirit. The event combines fun, fundraising, and inspiration for the next generation.

    Tue September 09, 2025 - Midwest Edition #19
    CEG


    More than 500 children and their families gathered at MacAllister Cat's headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., Aug. 23, 2025, for the third annual Kids Diggin' for a Cause event, where the thrill of operating real construction equipment was combined with a powerful fundraising mission.

    Under the guidance of more than 75 volunteers, kids safely climbed into the operator's seat of mini-excavators and compact Cat machines, making memories as they dug, scooped and moved dirt. Beyond the machines, the event offered a full day of fun with a balloon artist, decorate-your-own hard hat station, face painting, inflatables, a sandpit, bubble machine, ball toss games, truck rides and a variety of food trucks.

    The highlight, however, was the event's charitable purpose. All proceeds were donated to Riley Hospital for Children, and due to a dedicated endowment fund, every dollar raised was doubled, multiplying the impact of the community's generosity.

    Organizers emphasized that the event "could not be done without volunteers." From guiding kids on machines to overseeing activities and managing logistics, employees and partners donated their time and energy to make the day a success.

    Parents, contractors and community members praised Kids Diggin' for a Cause as an event that not only entertains but also inspires the next generation of equipment operators while supporting a critical local resource.

    By combining fundraising, volunteer spirit and family fun, MacAllister Cat's Kids Diggin' for a Cause event continues to grow each year — giving children an unforgettable day in the dirt while making a lasting difference for Riley Hospital for Children.

    For more information, visit rileykids.org/get-involved/events/kids-diggin-for-a-cause and macallister.com. CEG

    Alex MacAllister, fourth generation at MacAllister Cat, shares the Kids Dig event experience with his daughter, Gigi McAllister, as families enjoyed hands-on equipment activities to support Riley Hospital for Children. (CEG photo)
    Annie Miller, representative of Riley Children’s Hospital, joins Sherri Pettigrew, marketing manager of MacAllister Cat, during the Kids Dig event in Indianapolis. Proceeds from the family-focused fundraiser benefit Riley Hospital for Children through the support of MacAllister Cat and its dedicated volunteers. (CEG photo)
    Jeff McIntosh of MacAllister Cat shares a special moment with his grandson, Wyatt Williams, as they explore a Kubota LA340 tractor during the MacAllister Cat Kids Dig event in Indianapolis. (CEG photo)
    Children enjoyed the Sand Pit at the Kid Diggin’ event, a popular hands-on activity where future builders dug, hauled and played just like the pros. (CEG photo)
    Ray Robinson and mom, Jodi Robinson, test his skills in the Kids Dig Zone at the Kid Diggin’ event, where future operators had hands-on experience behind the controls of real construction equipment. (CEG photo)
    Reynolds Construction operators volunteered their time and equipment expertise to help make the Kid Diggin’ event a success, guiding young participants through hands-on activities. (L-R) are Randy Tummers, Bill Mitchell, Blue Southard, Elijah Townsend and Michael Johnson. (CEG photo)
    Bryson, Tony, Mac and Brooke Bell gathered for a photo opportunity in front of the Cat 352 excavator at the Kid Diggin’ event, creating lasting memories while celebrating construction. (CEG photo)
    Jeff and Rayne Skjerseth posed together during the Kid Diggin’ event, highlighting the family-friendly fun of exploring big iron up close. (CEG photo)
    Bob Woodward of MacAllister Cat gives Gwen Couch a swing on the oversized rig sponsored by Paddock’s Towing and Recovery during the Kids Diggin’ event. (CEG photo)




