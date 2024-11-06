Maine State Forester Patty Cormier makes history as the first Maine official elected president of the National Association of State Foresters in 59 years. With over 20 years of experience, she aims to advocate for sustainable forestry practices amid increasing challenges like climate change and wildfire management.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) announced that Patty Cormier, Maine State Forester, has been elected president of the National Association of State Foresters (NASF).

Cormier's election marks a significant milestone, as she becomes the first Maine State Forester to hold this prestigious position since Austin Wilkins 59 years ago. Cormier will serve a one-year term as NASF president, continuing her long-standing commitment to sustainable forestry and forest management.

"I am honored to step into this role and carry forward the legacy of Austin Wilkins, who was such a pivotal figure in Maine forestry," said Cormier. "This is a pivotal time for forest conservation, and I look forward to collaborating with state foresters from across the nation to elevate their voices and work with partners to find answers to challenges we all face."

"Patty's contributions to forestry in Maine and nationally make her very well qualified to lead NASF over the coming year," said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal. "We are truly fortunate to have a State Forester who clearly has earned and enjoys the respect of her NASAF colleagues and those who have the privilege of working with her in Maine as well."

Cormier has served as Maine State Forester since 2019 and has over 20 years of experience as a Forester with the Maine Forest Service. Before working with the Maine Forest Service, she worked as a Landowner Assistance Forester for Georgia Pacific Corporation. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Forest Management from the University of Maine at Orono and has been a strong advocate for forest fire prevention and management, serving on multiple forestry committees, including the National Fire Committee and the Northeast-Midwest State Foresters Association Fire Committee and the Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention committee.

The NASF is a non-profit organization representing forestry agency directors from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and eight U.S. territories. The association promotes the sustainable management of state and private forests, which comprise two-thirds of the nation's forested lands. Since its founding in 1920, NASF has worked to conserve and protect forest resources and advocate for sustainable forestry in rural and urban environments.

Cormier's election as president comes at a critical time, as state foresters face growing challenges related to climate change, wildfire management and the protection of forest resources.

