Adobe Stock Photo Distractions during operations on a job site can cause all kinds of problems for heavy machinery drivers resulting in loss of machinery, down time for repairs and project delays.

Heavy equipment operation requires a clear mind and sharp vision. Distractions from electronic devices, fatigue or ground activity can put the operator, the employer and the project at risk. Marking Distracted Driving Month in April, OSHA urged contractors to have a play to prevent operator distraction while driving machinery on the job.

Reducing workplace distractions is everyone's responsibility, from the newest laborer to the top of the corporate ladder, said NCCER.

Contractors can start by being mindful of the problem and taking necessary steps to keep the work site safe from distraction-related accidents.

Distracted employees who drive during the course of their work may also drive up their employer's risk factors, said Travelers Insurance. The 2023 Travelers Risk Index finds that employees are using their phone behind the wheel, which may contribute to distracted driving behaviors.

Adobe Stock Photo

The majority of employers responding to the survey — 87 percent, in fact — expect employees to respond to work messages anywhere during work hours.

And 44 percent of employees who take work-related calls while driving do so because they believe they always need to be available for work.

Operating larger vehicles and hauling equipment demands additional concentration and skill, said Andrea Healy, compliance director of Green Leaf Construction.

Those demands heighten the risks associated with any form of distraction, she said in an article on distracted driving that she published on LinkedIn.

"Construction professionals spend a significant amount of time on the road, between job sites, hauling materials and overseeing projects" at different locations.

This increased road presence underscores the importance of promoting safe driving habits within the construction community, said Healy.

Travelers believes the construction industry needs to work on improving the situation, starting with communicating and reinforcing driving policy.

Business managers can halt this dangerous behavior by "speaking up when a colleague is driving distracted," said the insurance company.

Managers also can avoid creating distractions by "not calling employees when they know they are behind the wheel."

Industry Standards Are Clear

Dave Bowers believes driving can be one of the most dangerous tasks mine site drillers do on the job. Being distracted is a hazard, he said.

"For drillers, the hazards of being distracted do not end when we arrive at the job site," said the IUOE instructor of local 150 AFL-CIO.

Drillers often handle heavy tooling, bringing these loads into tight areas, during the drilling process. The same applies to other heavy equipment operators.

"What happens if a distracted driller ends up causing a severe injury while placing a load or connecting a tool joint?" said Bowers in an article for The Driller. "The insurance company — and maybe even the lawyer for the injured person in a lawsuit — subpoenas the driller's phone records."

He stressed that without injuries, working while distracted can lead to equipment damage and time lost. "Employers need to take distraction seriously."

Bowers reminds contractors that when OSHA steps in to investigate, the agency can cite an employer for not providing a workplace free of hazards.

Adobe Stock Photo

"While OSHA does not have a specific ‘mobile phone on the job site' standard, we are supposed to use best practices," he said.

However, OSHA's crane and derrick standard said that an operator can't engage in any activity that diverts his or her attention while operating equipment.

With the common use of electronic tablets and cell phones, "this can present a challenge," said Bowers.

Healy of Green Leaf Construction pointed out that for construction workers, the road is often an extension of their workplace. The need to communicate with team members, follow navigation to new sites and manage schedules can easily lead to driving distractions, she said.

"Distracted driving in the construction industry not only affects the driver but also has broader implications for workplace safety and project efficiency."

The repercussions "can ripple through the entire project, affecting productivity, morale and the overall safety culture within a company," said Healy.

OSHA and the National Safety Council also believe that the repercussions of distracted driving can leave the construction industry with a black eye. The two organizations brought industry stakeholders together this spring to address the critical role employers play in roadway safety. A panel discussion titled, Roadway Safety is Workplace Safety: The Need to Eliminate Distracted Driving, tackled distraction prevention.

"Roadway safety is an integral component of workplace safety," said Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of the NSC.

"Employers can make a difference in keeping those who drive to, from and for work, as well as those who share the road with them, as safe as possible."

Transportation incidents continue to be one of the leading causes of death among America's workers, said Douglas Parker, assistant OSHA secretary.

"Understanding the risks of distracted driving is critical to protecting not only workers while on the road but those around them," he said. "OSHA wants to make sure that employers know their responsibility to have policies in place for safe driving practices."

That includes work practices and procedures that do not contribute to distracted driving, he added.

Sharp Eye On Driver Distractions

Everyone in the construction safety corner believes that a firm distracted driving prevention policy can help to improve driver safety.

"Develop and enforce clear policies that prohibit texting and talking on mobile phones while operating motorized equipment," said IUOE's Bowers.

Travelers advises this step as well: "Create a formal, written policy stating your organization's position on mobile device use while driving."

It's important to take other distractions, some of which may not be immediately obvious, into consideration as well.

NCCER noted construction employees also may be distracted due to long work hours or distracting sounds.

Adobe Stock Photo

The construction industry training organization believes managers should speak to workers and identify potential worksite issues that could create problems.

Healy believes it's important to understand the nature of driving construction equipment and vehicles.

"By recognizing the unique risks faced by construction professionals and taking proactive steps to mitigate, companies can protect their employees," she said.

Likewise, NCCER said the first tip for reducing distracted work in the construction industry is to recognize that there's a problem in the first place.

"It's easy to disregard workplace distractions when employees get their jobs done in a timely manner," said the organization.

However, "it just takes one slip-up to turn distraction into injury, accident and even death."

At the same time, employers can reduce the risk of accidents and contribute to safer roads for everyone, said Healy.

Setting Plan Into Motion

Contractors can promote the use of technology responsibly by encouraging communication via hands-free devices and voice commands.

"Invest in technology that limits the functionality of smartphones while the vehicle is in motion," said Healy.

If cellphones are creating a dangerous distraction, seek out alternatives to keep crews in touch with one another and management, advised NCCER.

"Consider looking back in time for a solution to this problem." The organization noted that before cellphones, wireless devices were commonplace.

"Returning to a simpler time can help reduce workplace distractions while still allowing supervisors to stay in touch with their team members."

Healy said contractors should encourage drivers to plan their routes and make necessary calls before starting the vehicle or pull over safely to take calls.

Finally, Healy suggests the use of technology to monitor driving habits and enforce policies. And provide feedback and coaching to improve behaviors.

"A formal policy is the foundation of your distracted driving prevention program," said Travelers Insurance.

"It should apply to everyone who drives a vehicle on company business." That goes for delivery trucks, sales vehicles or personal vehicles used for errands.

Bowers urged contractors to consider banning the use of mobile phones altogether except for emergencies or schedule breaks.

"Issue company phones that block features like internet or texting, and limit phone use to these devices during working hours."

And consider a communal phone location in a vehicle or a job box for all mobile phones during working hours.

Travelers emphasized the need for communication from employer to employee on a regular basis to prevent driver distraction.

"Have every employee who drives on company business acknowledge in writing that they have read, understand and will follow the policy."

Don't stop there. Use e-mails, newsletters, bulletin boards and signage in vehicles to communicate your policy in various ways throughout the year.

Healy believes in regular training sessions and toolbox talks on safe driving practices, emphasizing the unique challenges faced in the construction industry.

Managers and office staff should lead by example, stress safety experts. They believe management should follow the same company driving policy.

Managers and other staff need to refrain from calling or texting employees when they are on the road, said Travelers.

"Let employees know that while they are driving, no phone call or email is more important than their safety."

Those same managers can help promote safe driving practices and the expected behaviors of those who drive for any business purpose.

"They can take steps to lead by example and actively reinforce the desired behavior," said the insurance company.

Whatever remediation you come up with, make sure as an employer you follow the policy as well, stressed Bowers.

"If you can make it work for you, your employees can make it work for them," he said. CEG

