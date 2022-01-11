Manitou Group, a worldwide reference in handling, aerial work platforms and earthwork, presented the two main targets of its 2030 low carbon trajectory: reduce its direct and indirect carbon emissions by 46 percent, while reducing the CO2 emissions of machines by 34 percent for every hour of use.

This approach is based on scientific data through the "Science Based Targets" initiative, a program supported by the United Nations, the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

After presenting its new CSR roadmap to all stakeholders in 2021, Manitou Group outlines its 2030 low carbon pathway. Constructed in line with the Science Based Targets* initiative, this trajectory relies on the single international reference defined according to the reports of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change).

Using 2019 as the benchmark year, the first target applicable in scopes 1 and 2 involves reducing direct and indirect CO2 emissions by 46 percent by 2030 throughout all of its worldwide locations. The second target concerns the emissions in scope 3 (value chain), with a 34 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions generated for every hour of use of the machines produced by the Group.

Michel Denis, president and CEO, said, "It is an extremely important and transformative stage for the Group. Climate issues are a genuine concern, but also an opportunity to reinforce our competitive edge by transitioning to a low carbon intensity economy. We are doing everything to steer the ecological transition towards a more sustainable economic model.

"We have set ambitious yet realistic targets that we can achieve by innovating with our customers, suppliers and employees. 89 percent of our indirect emissions [scope 3] come from the use of products. It is therefore a collective approach for the whole value chain."

To accomplish these targets, Manitou Group will rely on a number of tactics:

Develop new electric ranges and innovate with hydrogen

Continue the work undertaken in the last 10 years on the energy efficiency of equipment

Reinforce eco-design with a global life cycle approach

Increase the use of recycled materials in purchases of components and parts

Use low-carbon solutions for upstream and downstream freight

Develop the activity of spare parts from the circular economy

Reduce the energy consumption of its sites and roll out a green energy procurement program

Registered on the SBTi website, the Manitou Group's low carbon pathway will be studied by experts in the Science Based Targets initiative with a view to confirming it, hopefully by the end of the half-year. The Group has the opportunity to further promote this action plan during the annual CSR event "On the way up".

*Targets set by companies that correspond to the level of decarbonisation necessary to keep the increase in global temperature below 2 °C compared to pre-industrial temperatures are considered to be "science based", as described in the fifth assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC AR5).

