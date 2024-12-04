Manitou Group wins the "Grand Prix Impact Entreprise 2024" for its commitment to environmental and social responsibility, local support, and global expansion in the Pays de la Loire region. The award recognizes the company's dedication to innovation and sustainability across its production sites.

Photo courtesy of Manitou (L-R) are Manitou Group's Elisabeth Ausimour, president of product division; Hervé Rochet, CTGO; Aude Brézac, CSR VP; Jacqueline Himsworth, chairman of the board; and Céline Brard, CFO.

Manitou Group, a world reference in the handling, aerial work platform and earth moving sectors, has won the "Grand Prix Impact Entreprise 2024". This award recognizes the group's solid local roots, its successful international expansion and its commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

Organized each year in partnership with Altios, Crédit Agricole Anjou Maine, KPMG, Audencia and the Journal des Entreprises, the "Grand Prix Impact Entreprise 2024" award recognizes outstanding companies in the Pays de la Loire region. Of the 30 entries received for this 33rd edition, Manitou Group was awarded the "Grand Prix Impact Entreprise 2024".

Jacqueline Himsworth, chariman of the board, said, "We are proud to receive the Impact Entreprise Grand Prize. This distinction reflects our shared determination, together with all our stakeholders, to accelerate the transformation of our industry where we operate. We are continuing to invest and innovate on all our international production sites, offering our customers ever more sustainable solutions, in line with our strategic roadmap".

In particular, the jury praised Manitou Group's passion for providing long-term support to the region's high schools and higher education establishments, developing its relationships with local charities through sponsorship and working on a daily basis with an extensive network of regional suppliers.

The company's policy of investing in all its production sites in western France and abroad, as well as the acquisitions it has made in recent years, also were highlighted.

The jury added: "Manitou Group is rolling out a global impact strategy across all its sites. This high-impact project is the fruit of years of collaboration with stakeholders, and of collective initiatives driven by employees and supported by management. The Impact Entreprise jury was unanimous in its praise for the teams' humility and pride in the progress they have made, their commitment to their stakeholders and their willingness to constantly challenge themselves with ambitious goals".

