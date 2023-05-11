Manitou North America will showcase its latest product innovations and technology at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers' (AEM) Celebration of Construction on the National Mall festival in Washington, D.C., May 14 – 16, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Its exhibit will be one of 24 participating AEM members, featuring all-new Manitou machines launched at ConExpo this past March.

These machines include the all-new vertical-lift mid-range 2750VT track loader, the MTA 1055 10,000 lb. lift-capacity construction telehandler and the 100 percent electric ATJ 60e rough terrain aerial work platform.

"We are thrilled to participate in the Celebration of Construction on the National Mall, where we will present our latest advancements that incorporate innovation, sustainability and equipment simplification for modern construction sites," said Ilmars Nartish, vice president of Manitou North America.

"This is a great opportunity for OEM manufacturers to unite and showcase our products to policymakers, leaders and consumers, highlighting our contributions as well as challenges in the construction sector."

Manitou skid steers, track loaders, articulated loaders and MTA construction telehanders are made in the USA manufactured in Madison and Yankton, S.D. Altogether, Manitou Group has 10 production facilities located around the world, specializing in equipment for construction, agriculture and the industrial market.

According to Nartish, "Our manufacturing plant expansions along with workforce growth and development has been one of main focuses in 2023, especially as we look to elevate our machine production and our team members in North America."

Participating AEM members will display cutting-edge innovations, including alternatively powered equipment, autonomous systems with live demonstrations and an array of other tools that are enabling our industry to sustainably build the infrastructure that make modern society possible at the Celebration of Construction on the National Mall event. AEM, member companies and partner organizations are diligently working to engage members of Congress, regulators and their staffs to welcome them to the three-day event for an opportunity to learn more about the construction sector, our efforts in innovation and sustainabilityand the sector's positive impact on the American economy.

Today's top stories