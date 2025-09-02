Manitowoc appoints Timo Stenz as VP of Sales for Mobile Cranes in Central Europe. Stenz will lead sales teams in Germany and the Netherlands, focusing on business development and expanding Manitowoc's presence in northern and eastern Europe. His experience in sales leadership and dealer networks will drive growth and strengthen customer relationships.

Manitowoc photo Timo Stenz

Manitowoc has appointed Timo Stenz as vice president of sales, mobile cranes — central Europe, effective July 1, 2025.

In this role, he will lead the sales teams in Germany and the Netherlands, driving business development and strengthening customer relationships, while also expanding Manitowoc's mobile crane sales activities in northern and eastern Europe.

"We are excited to welcome Timo to our team. With his proven track record and deep understanding of the construction equipment industry, Timo will play a key role in expanding the presence of Grove cranes in customer fleets across major European markets," said Pier Domenico Ravera, vice president, sales of mobile cranes in Europe and general manager of Manitowoc Cranes UK.

Stenz brings extensive experience in sales leadership, strategic planning and the development of dealer networks, and has a proven track record in the engineering and construction equipment industries. He began his career at machinery manufacturer BOMAG where he held various senior roles. Most recently, served as global sales director.

"I'm excited to join Manitowoc, a company known for its strong portfolio and unwavering commitment to quality. I look forward to working with the Grove team and keeping up and building lasting partnerships with our customers," said Stenz.

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories