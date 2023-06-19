Gov. Wes Moore announced the historic relaunch of Baltimore’s Red Line, a major investment in transit to significantly enhance east-west connectivity across the Baltimore region. (Maryland.gov photo)

State, federal and local officials in Maryland, led by Gov. Wes Moore (D), vowed June 15 to build a Baltimore transit system canceled by the Hogan administration eight years ago.

During an hour-long press conference on a sweltering West Baltimore parking lot, Moore vowed to move quickly to complete a new east-west line.

"I know we're going to move at the pace and with the urgency that this moment [requires]," the governor told reporters after the announcement. "We think that if we can put everything in place … we will be able to begin our construction [in either] 2026 or 2027. We're going to move as fast as humanly possible to be able to complete this. We don't start things with no intention of finishing."

Former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan canceled the original Red Line project in 2015.

Maryland Matters, a statewide news service, said the plan was to connect Bayview Hospital in east Baltimore with Woodlawn in western Baltimore County over a 14.1-mi. light rail line.

Hogan entered office with the task of deciding the fate of the Baltimore project and the Purple Line light rail project. In the end, he approved the suburban D.C. Purple Line connecting Prince George's and Montgomery counties but declared the Baltimore project "a boondoggle" and canceled it. The decision meant forgoing $900 million federal aid earmarked for the Red Line.

The move left many city leaders disappointed and angry, according to Maryland Matters.

"We all know that when the decision was made to cancel this billion-dollar transit expansion for our community, it was a deliberate and catastrophic disinvestment into our city," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, adding that the entire region suffered as a result.

The 16-mi.-long Purple Line light rail project, which has had its own turbulent history, remains under construction, with service expected to begin in 2026.

Red Line Currently in ‘Examination Phase'

Moore's announcement is a first step toward fulfilling one of his campaign promises. The Red Line relaunch means years of studies, planning and efforts to secure funding before breaking ground. A rideable transit line is farther away still.

The lack of details released by Moore did little to deter the excitement of state Delegate Robbyn Lewis, D-Baltimore.

"What I do know is that our governor is committed to building an east-west rail line to restore what was stolen from our city and region," said Lewis. "That, for me, is reason enough to show up. I don't need to know all the details right now. Just knowing that we have an executive leader at the top of our state government who is committed not just to modernizing transit, but to activating our economy and creating jobs for the people of Baltimore City and our region, I will stand out in the hot asphalt parking lot all day for that."

One of those studies will effectively strip the plan for the original Red Line project for usable parts, Maryland Matters reported. Transportation officials will build on those parts and update portions affected by nearly a decade of change.

Moore described the status of the project as being in an "examination phase."

The initial phase will identify possible routes and transportation modes, and public feedback from that stage will be used to refine alternatives later this summer. Officials hope to have a detailed study, including costs, benefits and impacts, later in the year.

By early 2024, officials with the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) will identify potential options that could advance to federal environmental studies, and seek federal dollars for the project.

"We're not all the way at the beginning," said Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) Administrator Holly Arnold. "[but we're definitely] not starting from scratch. We have 10 years' worth of work that we're able to use in this project."

But she hedged on exactly when the state expects to break ground on the project.

"It's really going to depend on what mode we choose and if we choose a tunnel or not," Arnold explained. "I mean, absolute best case, potentially 2027. But you know, I think we need the stars to align to make that happen."

Celeste Chavis, a professor of transportation and urban infrastructure studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, praised the decision to update the plan and re-engage affected communities, especially those of color who are often adversely impacted by transportation decisions.

"Transportation today looks a lot different than what it did maybe 10 years ago when the Red Line was about to be developed," Chavis told Maryland Matters. "I'm hoping we can leverage a lot of the hard work and talents that we have in the city to give us something that will last generations."

At the same time, the state also will examine extensions of the transit line's core into areas of eastern Baltimore and Howard counties.

There is no timeline on those legs, which are expected to be studied at the same time the core of the Red Line project is revisited, the Maryland news source reported.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. hopes the state will tie the line into Sparrows Point and employers at Tradepoint Atlantic.

"Sparrows Point has large needs," said Arnold. "But there are also needs in the Essex area."

In the meantime, MTA officials said they will restart a rapid bus service that will move along the original 2015 Red Line plan, offering limited stops and faster travel times.

"It's recognition that we need improvement now," said Arnold. "These communities can't wait."

Final Costs Will Be in the Billions of Dollars

The governor's announcement did not include discussions of costs, preferred routes or transit modes for the completed project.

"We're still in the process of coming up with a final plan so we don't know what the final costs [would] be," noted Moore. "We do know that the costs will be in the billions of dollars, but we also know the costs of inaction."

He vowed to deliver the project "on time and on budget."

Maryland's two Democratic U.S. senators, Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, both said they are prepared to advocate for federal dollars to build the Red Line. They had earlier worked to get language inserted into the 2021 infrastructure bill that would allow for the revival of federal aid for the project.

One option, a subway version of the Red Line, is likely off the table, Arnold noted.

"[MDOT Secretary Paul Wiedefeld] mentioned we're competing against other projects," said Arnold. "We took a look at heavy rail in our 2022 feasibility study, [and] It did not compare well. Cost-wise, it is just not competitive if you go into the federal program, and we need federal support to make this happen."

