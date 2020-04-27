--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Matt Holmes Joins IROCK as Director of Product Support, Customer Service

Mon April 27, 2020 - National Edition
IROCK


Matt Holmes
Matt Holmes

IROCK Crushers, a manufacturer of mobile and portable crushing plants, screening plants and conveying equipment, announced its recent hire of Matt Holmes who joins as director of product support and customer service.

"We are very excited to have Matt join the IROCK Leadership Team. With his years of expert understanding of related industry markets, players and customers, plus his proven experience delivering strategic Product Support solutions, Matt will be instrumental in supporting and enhancing IROCK's overall growth and profitability," said Chris Larson, general manager, IROCK Crushers.

Holmes comes to IROCK with a background in chemicals, mineral processing and manufacturing and is passionate about working with customers to find ways to help them achieve efficiency in their workspace. He has spent nearly 15 years working with customers and his sales teams to forecast and provide solutions in the mining, mineral processing, and power sector industries. By managing strategically placed regional repair centers he was able to offer local service, spares availability and technical support that placed resources closer to the field and greatly improved response time.

Recently, he has held the position of district sales manager at Grundfos USA and prior to this, he occupied the role of vice president of sales Eastern U.S. of Weir Minerals North America.

At his new role at IROCK, Holmes will focus on leading, directing and developing product and service support solutions for IROCK dealers and customers. His focus also will be on enhancing on-site training and continuous training programs as well as growing and optimizing the after-market parts sales and service departments.

For more information, visit www.irockcrushers.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News IROCK Crushers Recycling