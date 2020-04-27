Matt Holmes

IROCK Crushers, a manufacturer of mobile and portable crushing plants, screening plants and conveying equipment, announced its recent hire of Matt Holmes who joins as director of product support and customer service.

"We are very excited to have Matt join the IROCK Leadership Team. With his years of expert understanding of related industry markets, players and customers, plus his proven experience delivering strategic Product Support solutions, Matt will be instrumental in supporting and enhancing IROCK's overall growth and profitability," said Chris Larson, general manager, IROCK Crushers.

Holmes comes to IROCK with a background in chemicals, mineral processing and manufacturing and is passionate about working with customers to find ways to help them achieve efficiency in their workspace. He has spent nearly 15 years working with customers and his sales teams to forecast and provide solutions in the mining, mineral processing, and power sector industries. By managing strategically placed regional repair centers he was able to offer local service, spares availability and technical support that placed resources closer to the field and greatly improved response time.

Recently, he has held the position of district sales manager at Grundfos USA and prior to this, he occupied the role of vice president of sales Eastern U.S. of Weir Minerals North America.

At his new role at IROCK, Holmes will focus on leading, directing and developing product and service support solutions for IROCK dealers and customers. His focus also will be on enhancing on-site training and continuous training programs as well as growing and optimizing the after-market parts sales and service departments.

For more information, visit www.irockcrushers.com.

