Mattracks has joined forces once again with Kick'n Up Kountry (KUK) in preparation for its largest anticipated music festival turnout to date.

Kick'n Up Kountry, which takes place annually at its permanent home at Wagon Wheel Ridge in Karlstad, Minn., was forced to cancel last year due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mattracks, a manufacturer of rubber track conversions, has been Kick'n Up Kountry's largest sponsor since the festival's inception in 2004.

Following the festival's 2020 cancellation, both parties immediately began the 2021 planning process, putting in extra efforts to make this year's four-day live music event the largest and most exciting one yet. These immense efforts have resulted in many additional campsites, campsite improvements, a full on renovation of the Squeaky Spoke Saloon and the construction of a new gathering area dedicated to local agriculture, the Farmers Corner.

In addition, the company also has played a major role in helping add several new attractions to Mattracks AdventureWorld, the Midwest's top theme park destination located conveniently on the grounds of Wagon Wheel Ridge.

Kick'n Up Kountry 2021 is set to take place on June 16 to 19 and features a star lineup including the likes of Dwight Yoakam, Chase Rice, Matt Stell, BlackHawk and many others.

"This year's festival will truly be one to remember," said Kick'n Up Kountry CEO Ardell Larson. "The artists have never been bigger, the venue has never looked better and there is truly something for everyone here. We honestly can't thank Mattracks enough for all they have done to help make it a reality."

Mattracks, located in Karlstad, Minn., is an international company that designs, builds and markets wheel to rubber track conversion systems for virtually any multi-axle vehicle. It manufactures more than 150 different models that have been sold all over the world, on all seven continents – for the past 25 years. These innovative systems are utilized on ATV's, UTV's, trucks, tractors, agricultural equipment, construction equipment and military vehicles.

