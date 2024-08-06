MB Crusher's MB-R drum cutters are engineered to tackle a wide range of applications that demand accuracy when working with hard material.

The attachments are compatible with existing excavators, loaders and skid steers, allowing construction companies to enhance their current fleet's capabilities without having to invest in brand new machinery.

MB-R drum cutters are adaptable to various applications that require cutting or grinding tough material with precision such as concrete, rocks and asphalt which can help conclude complex projects accurately and ahead of schedule on urban and restricted job sites.

An MB Crusher drum cutter MB-R900, set on a Doosan DX235, is performing a trench for a piping purposes. This project aims to bring hot water from Buda to Pest . The big advantage for the customer is that they could work close to the bridge without causing dangerous vibrations to the structure, which would have happened with any other equipment. https://vimeo.com/420233075 (Photo courtesy of MB Crusher)



A customer used the MB-R700 drum cutter to widen a riverbank and lay new piping. The MB-R700 can easily grind compact materials with support from the Direct Drive Twin Motor System, which distributes the force of two drums adjusted to the power required. https://vimeo.com/798666989 (Photo courtesy of MB Crusher)



Repair roads, sidewalks and bridges with a single operator using the MB-R500 drum cutter. Avoid costly road surface restoration projects by effortlessly removing asphalt with precision, as it can be fine-tuned for any required depth with the cutting depth adjustment kit. The MB-R500 can be equipped with a drum cover kit, allowing the operator to reduce dust emissions efficiently. Furthermore, the MB drum cutters operate with low vibration, making it ideal for both commercial and residential projects. https://vimeo.com/295574686 (Photo courtesy of MB Crusher)



When it comes to railway lines such as this 27 mi. example from India, the MB-R500 drum cutter was utilized for its capabilities to handle sensitive surfacing tasks. The customer used traditional rock breakers, which led to cracking and other surface quality issues. After using the MB-R500 drum cutter, our customer was not only able to perform precise rock and concrete cutting, but they also limited the vibration to avoid cracks and other imperfections in the walls. https://vimeo.com/879754953 (Photo courtesy of MB Crusher)



A Japanese seawall needed reinforcement to ensure an improved protection from heavy waves. The MB-R800 drum cutter smoothed the surface out so that the new concrete could adhere more effectively to the embankment. https://vimeo.com/426925955 (Photo courtesy of MB Crusher)



