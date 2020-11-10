VIDEO: McCann Hosts Bucher Sweeper Demo in Bolingbrook

McCann Industries offered customers a chance to see Bucher Municipal sweepers in action. The demonstration and training event was held at McCann's Bolingbrook, Ill., facility on Oct. 27.

"McCann is really proud to take on the Bucher Municipal line," said Jay Courtney, equipment division manager of McCann Industries. "Johnston Sweeper has been a part of Bucher since 2005 and Johnston Sweepers has been in existence since it started as Johnston Brothers in 1904."

Two of the models at the demonstration included the CityCat 5006 and the VT652 vacuum sweeper truck.

The CityCat offers 235-gal. water capacity; an 8-ft. sweep path for two brushes; an 11.5-ft. sweep path for three brushes; a 7.3-cu. yd. stainless steel hopper; and a payload capacity of 11,025 lbs.

The VT652 has a 415-gal. water capacity; a 16-in. wide sweep brush; an 8.5-cu. yd. stainless steel hopper; and 50-gal. fuel tank.

McCann Industries — with 10 locations throughout Chicagoland, Indiana and Michigan — represents the full line of Bucher Municipal sweepers, which includes truck-mounted mechanical broom sweepers, pure vacuum sweepers and regenerative air sweepers. These are used for a variety of applications, including cleaning up debris and leaf pick-up.

"I believe that Bucher Municipal and McCann Industries is a combination of the highest quality sweepers with the best in class service and support," said Jason Coover, regional sales manager of Bucher Municipal.

Coover said Bucher Municipal has put together "5 Things You Must Know Before Buying a Street Sweeper," to educate customers on which sweeper is best for them. For more information, visit bmna.info/Jason5ThingsSweepers.

Johnston Sweepers made itself known in the United States in the late 1970s. When Bucher Municipal bought Johnston in 2005, it was looking to introduce additional products and has since moved the Johnston Sweeper line into its product line.

"Through our coverage in the tri-state area, McCann became aware that municipalities were looking for other potential vendors for sweeping products, so that is what brought Bucher Municipal and McCann Industries together," said Courtney.

"Two big names joining forces to deliver big solutions to the Chicago metro," said Coover.

For more information, visit mccannonline.com and buchermunicipal.com/us/en. CEG