McCann Industries announced July 30 that it has been awarded Diamond Dealer status by Case Construction Equipment for the fifth consecutive year.

This prestigious recognition places McCann Industries among the top dealers nationwide who have demonstrated exceptional performance in sales, service, parts, marketing and digital presence. Out of 350 dealerships across the country, only 17 received this honor, making it a significant achievement for McCann Industries.

The Case CE Diamond Dealer Program recognizes dealerships that excel in several critical areas. To achieve Diamond status, a dealership must score between 90 and 100 points on the program's comprehensive evaluation criteria, which include effective account management and thorough sales training; high certification ratings and comprehensive service evaluations; efficient parts management and inventory systems; and a well-maintained marketing plan and strong online presence.

"We are incredibly honored to receive Diamond Dealer status for the fifth year in a row," said Steve Roggeman, president of McCann Industries. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We remain committed to providing exceptional service and support to our customers, and this recognition from Case CE reinforces our efforts."

Jim McCann, CEO of McCann Industries, added, "Our continued success as a Diamond Dealer is made possible by the loyalty and trust of our customers and the relentless drive of our associates. We are proud to be a trusted supplier for many contractors and municipalities and look forward to continuing to exceed their expectations."

McCann Industries Inc. has been selling contractor supplies since 1967. The company added heavy equipment to its offerings in 1994 and now provides products from more than 400 suppliers and manufacturers with 10 locations throughout Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

Equipment manufacturers represented by McCann Industries include Case, BOMAG, Takeuchi, Kobelco, Wacker Neuson, Sullair, Husqvarna, Towmaster and many brands available for contractor supplies.

