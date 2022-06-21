McCann Industries Inc. announced that the company now represents the full line of Kobelco excavators.

McCann Industries Inc. announced that the company now represents the full line of Kobelco excavators. In addition to offering their specialty, compact, mid-size, and large machines, McCann also will add them to its rental fleet and provide Kobelco parts and service. McCann will represent the product line in Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, Livingston, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois.

"As part of our strategic plan to continue to scale and grow the breadth of products and services to our customers, we are very excited to be a licensed dealer now for Kobelco Construction Machinery," said Jim McCann, CEO of McCann Industries. "We will provide their full line of excavator products and specialized application machines, parts and repair services at select locations in Illinois."

"Kobelco makes an excellent addition to our already wide range of equipment products," said Steve Roggeman, president of McCann Industries. "Their focus is solely on excavators, and Kobelco is at the forefront of new innovations in the industry. From their noise and dust reduction system and industry leading fuel economy, to hybrid excavator technology and specialty machines, our customers will greatly benefit from what they offer."

"It's a rare occurrence in our industry when a high-quality product, with decades in the market, strong market share and industry acceptance becomes available to represent, and this is why McCann is excited to be the new dealer for the full line of Kobelco excavators in the northern Illinois area," said Jay Courtney, heavy equipment division sales manager of McCann Industries. "We look forward to expanding our offerings to both our existing customers and to new ones. Our goal is always to exceed the expectations of our customers, and we believe the addition of the Kobelco lineup will help us to continue to do so."

Kobelco builds an excavator for nearly any job that contractors, earthmoving or construction crews will face in northern Illinois. Its mini- and short rear swing excavators are compact with light footprints, perfect for urban or residential projects, the manufacturer said.

Kobelco conventional excavators cover the requirements of the largest digging, grading and demolition jobs, with a large variety of attachment options, and they feature 360-degree sightlines. Kobelco's specialty long-reach models and excavators are designed specifically for building demolition.

About McCann Industries

McCann Industries Inc. has been selling contractor supplies since 1967. The company added heavy equipment to its offerings in 1994 and now provides products from more than 400 suppliers and manufacturers with 10 locations throughout Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. Equipment manufacturers represented by McCann Industries include Case, Takeuchi, Kobelco, Wacker Neuson, Sullair, Husqvarna, Towmaster and contractor supplies.

For more information, visit McCannOnline.com.

About Kobelco

Since 1930, Kobelco excavators have been a leading brand in the construction equipment industry. Kobelco sells machines throughout the world and has a strong dealer network in North America.

To ensure its North American dealers always have the components they need, its parts facility in Texas is stocked with more than 54,000 items ready to ship overnight.

For more information, visit kobelco-usa.com/excavators.

Today's top stories