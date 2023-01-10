One year after launching the brand, McCloskey Environmental's growth globally is driving its expansion into fast-developing markets, including North America.

The world is facing some major challenges, and North America is no exception. The United States is one of the most developed and technologically advanced countries of the 21st century, however, there is a ways to go to reach the potential of an advanced program of organic and waste recycling.

Initiatives like the National Recycling Strategy and the recent announcement of funding for major compost infrastructure development included in a federal funding bill are driving the development of long term solutions and the resulting need for efficient, highly productive equipment.

McCloskey Environmental partners with companies that have the expertise to deliver comprehensive and cost-effective solutions for their customers. Recent appointments for distributors across North America will ensure there is appropriate expertise and support for the full range of products including shredders, trommels and stackers.

Products introduced in 2022, including the ES-250 and ESS-300 shredders, are already assisting in diverting millions of tons of waste from landfill, building on McCloskey's more than 35 years of experience designing and manufacturing industry leading trommels, crushers, screeners and stackers working in a variety of applications.

"Our customer-driven approach to product development has led us to invest significantly in the establishment of this new business unit, focused on the design and manufacture of high-quality recycling equipment," said Niko Lamminmäki, head of McCloskey Environmental.

"The products produced by McCloskey Environmental will deliver significant advantages to customers, including lower cost of ownership, lower cost of production, and ease of operation and maintenance."

It is estimated that more than 12 billion tons of waste is generated each year in the United States. McCloskey Environmental's commitment to contributing to solutions for this sector is clear as it highlights new and upcoming products at the USCC Compost Council's annual conference and Demo Day Jan. 24 to 27, 2023, in Ontario, Calif.

"Municipalities and producers are seeking modern, flexible and cost-effective waste processing solutions," noted Lamminmäki. "The products developed by McCloskey Environmental will deliver significant advantages to their operations, including lower cost of ownership, lower cost of production, and ease of operation and maintenance."

All of the above advantages are paired with the need to meet the increasingly stringent regulations being introduced worldwide. McCloskey Environmental is in an ideal position to provide recycling products and solutions to assist customers in meeting these standards, the company said. Over the past 12 months a team of highly skilled and experienced design engineers have developed an impressive range of smart solutions that achieve higher levels of efficiency than required.

"Looking ahead, we are very optimistic about the future of this division and the strong position that we are entering 2023 with," Lamminmäki said. "We have an exciting list of products introductions and strong partnership announcements in the coming months for the North American marketplace."

For more information, visit www.mccloskeyenvironmental.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

