McCloskey International Welcomes Berry Tractor & Equipment to Global Dealer Network

Wed August 26, 2020 - Midwest Edition
McCloskey International

Screening and crushing industry manufacturer McCloskey International welcomed equipment dealer Berry Tractor to its global network of distributors. The company will serve the Kansas and western Missouri markets in the United States.

Berry Tractor & Equipment was founded in 1957 and is a division of Berry Companies Inc. It is headquartered in Wichita, Kan., and has three additional locations — Garden City, Kan., Topeka, Kan., and Springfield, Mo. It is an authorized Komatsu dealer, maintaining a large rental fleet and providing repair and maintenance services on-site or in its well-equipped shops.

Berry Tractor has a rich history of heavy equipment sales, rental and support in the heavy construction, aggregates, waste handling, roadbuilding and forestry sectors, among others. McCloskey equipment plays a key role in the growth of the crushing and screening systems product line offered by Berry Tractor.

On announcing the new dealership for McCloskey equipment, Jon Berry, president of Berry Tractor & Equipment, said,"We are very pleased to add McCloskey International to our product line up. The addition of this mobile screening and crushing line will allow us to better serve our customers and increase their productivity."

Berry Tractor & Equipment has a diverse portfolio of customers within the private and public sectors, across multiple industries including aggregates, construction and demolition, roadbuilding and infrastructure.

"Striving to exceed our customers' expectations is very important to us. We invest heavily in our people, high quality brands and after sales support which helps maximize our customers' profitability and keeps downtime to a minimum. We are excited for the growth this partnership will bring," said Berry.

Berry Tractor stands behind the products it sells. Berry offers sales, service, rental and aftermarket product support to its customers. In addition to shop service, Berry has a fleet of field service trucks to minimize downtime for customers.

"Bringing Berry Tractor & Equipment on board continues to strengthen our distribution network in North America," said John O'Neill, vice president, sales of McCloskey International.  "They have the in-the-field experience and are well-positioned to play a key role in the post-pandemic re-building. It's evident that everyone in the organization takes great pride in the product, and that resonates with their loyal customers."

For more information, visit berrytractor.com and mccloskeyinternational.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Berry Tractor and Equipment Co. Business News Kansas McCloskey International Missouri Recycling Recycling & Processing Equipment