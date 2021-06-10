Prinoth, a manufacturer of tracked vehicles, has introduced McClung-Logan of Maryland as its representative of the Panther line-up for the states of Maryland and Virginia.

What Prinoth and McClung-Logan have in common is the desire to provide customers with top quality construction equipment, exceptional service and the best solutions to maximize productivity, according to the companies.

After 80 years in business, McClung-Logan's mission is to develop true and transparent partnerships with its clients and support them beyond their expectations in every way. Its fleet of heavy construction equipment is made up of safe, reliable and versatile products from well-known and trusted manufacturing companies.

With a diversified range of construction equipment vehicles, it offers machines built for any job site application. With the addition of the Prinoth Panther T7R and T14R vehicles, it has solidified its position within the dumper market with products perfect in many projects, including those of restoration near water, the company said.

McClung-Logan has been selling and renting construction equipment in its region since 1939 and currently is operating 10 full-service locations throughout Maryland and Virginia. It offers expertise in equipment sales, parts, rentals and services, which has put it among the top leaders of the distribution network of heavy construction equipment in its region.

