    McCoy Hosts Open House at Facility in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

    Tue July 18, 2023 - Midwest Edition #15
    McCoy Construction & Forestry


    McCoy Construction and Forestry hosted an open house and customer appreciation day on May 18 at its Cape Girardeau, Mo., facility. More than 450 people were on hand, including law enforcement from Cape Girardeau and Melissa Gray from the Missouri Forest Products Association.

    In addition to exploring the new and used inventory in the yard, special discounts were available for attendees. Customers also were invited to experience the construction grading technology of a John Deere 750L dozer in the Ride-N-Drive area; meet dedicated sales staff, technicians and support staff of McCoy Construction & Forestry; ride hayrides; and enjoy pizza, chicken and burgers. Many prizes — including McCoy Construction & Forestry swag — were given out.

    Melissa Gray of the Missouri Forest Products Association (MFPA) was on hand. MFPA is dedicated to serving and promoting the forest products industry of Missouri. Founded in 1970, MFPA has more than 300 members representing primary and secondary wood industry, supplier and service industries, loggers and landowners. MFPA advocates sustainable management and sound stewardship of Missouri's forests to benefit current and future generations.

    "It was a great day for all our customers and McCoy employees to interact and cultivate the strong relationships," said Ted Haertling, general manager. "The McCoy staff truly enjoyed the time spent with everyone and we are very proud of the entire group. We thank our customers for the amazing turn out. This is just another token to the dedication the MCF team has every day. We continue to invest in our future to support our every growing customer needs. We look forward to next year's event and truly thank our customers for the partnership throughout the year."

    For more information, visit mccoycf.com.

    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7

    The Cape service team includes (L-R) Dylan Schmelze, Mason Davis, Dwayne Winschel, Doug Allen, Greg McCoy (owner), Jon Macke and Kory Mouser. (McCoy Construction and Forestry photo)
    Wood fired brick oven pizza on the menu. (McCoy Construction and Forestry photo)
    McCoy Construction and Forestry hosted an open house and customer appreciation day on May 18 at its Cape Girardeau, Mo., facility. (McCoy Construction and Forestry photo)
    Cape store receptionist Shanna Beaton with friends enjoying a hayride through the machine displays. (McCoy Construction and Forestry photo)
    Customer Zeb Marquis wins the custom Yeti cooler. (McCoy Construction and Forestry photo)
    The hard-working crew of Fronabarger Concreters enjoy lunch. (McCoy Construction and Forestry photo)
    Employees catch up with customers. (L-R) are Ryan Sedgwick, Jeff Herkert, Greg McCoy, Danny Dumey Jr. and Bobby Drury. (McCoy Construction and Forestry photo)




    Read more about...

    Events Forestry Equipment McCoy Construction & Forestry Missouri






