Mecalac, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of compact construction equipment for urban environments, welcomed five North American dealers to its network in 2020.

The new dealers significantly expand Mecalac's coverage across the eastern United States, as well as provide a toehold for the company on the West Coast and in several key Canadian markets. These partnerships increase access and customer support for existing Mecalac customers, and help bring the company's innovative lineup to new regions across the United States, Canada and Latin America.

"Mecalac is always looking for innovative ways to address industry challenges and improve our customers' productivity," said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America.

"We aren't happy with the status quo, and believe our dealers shouldn't be either. We're building relationships with dealers who believe in our approach, share our values and aren't afraid of new solutions. We're excited about our growing North American network and look forward to increasing access to Mecalac products and services across the continent."

Helping connect Mecalac with contractors in central Pennsylvania is Wood's CRW Corporation. With nearly 60 years of industry experience, this relationship-driven heavy equipment distributor services the northeastern United States through locations in Vermont, Massachusetts, New York and in Carlisle, Pa.

Illinois-based Hall Equipment will help with sales and service for contractors in the greater St. Louis region. Hall specializes in excavation equipment and has more than 20 years of experience in the construction, aggregate and mining industries.

Trekker Group will expand Mecalac's coverage throughout Florida. The group originated in Puerto Rico more than 66 years ago and reached mainland United States in 2010. Trekker Tractor, the equipment sales rental and service division, will offer Mecalac products at six locations throughout Florida. The company provides equipment, tools and accessories, supplies and materials for a variety of industries.

On the West Coast, Fontana, Calif.-based Scott Equipment is a full-service dealership featuring new and used equipment sales, fully equipped shop/field service department capabilities, an experienced parts department and a wide range of equipment rental machines.

The family-owned dealership has been serving the Southern California heavy construction market for nearly 50 years with two locations.

Gear Equipment is dedicated to bringing new technology to Canadian contractors, making it an ideal partner for Mecalac. Through locations in Ontario and soon in British Columbia, Gear Equipment will offer Mecalac's complete range of compact and powerful excavators, both tracked and wheeled, as well as loaders and site dumpers.

"As a relatively new player in the North American market, we're working hard to make a lasting first impression," Bigwood said. "We believe in the game-changing productivity of our machines. Our dealers do, too. Together, we'll help every contractor in North America recognize the extraordinary versatility Mecalac machines provide."

Each of these new dealers will work with Mecalac to provide customers the most efficient and ideal machine for the job at hand. Their offerings include Mecalac's line of crawler skid-excavators — the MCR Series — as well as the company's MWR Series of wheeled excavators and AS Series swing loaders.

For more information, visit www.mecalac.com.

