Mecalac’s MRail-Series has a compact design to increase performance, balance and mobility while still offering outstanding lifting capacities over 360 degrees

Mecalac, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of compact construction equipment for urban environments, introduces its new MRail-Series, a dedicated line of innovative solutions for the rail industry.

The railroad excavator line consists of four models featuring a variety of benefits to help meet the needs of railway crews, whether for maintenance of way or the construction of new tracks. Built with advanced safety features, high-level performance and versatility, Mecalac's rail excavator line is tailored to meet the requirements and track sizes of public and private railways, light rail and subway networks.

"Mecalac developed this powerful line of machines from 20 years of collaboration with customers and rail specialists. This line radically improves versatility by working both on and off the rail and in a multitude of environments," said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America. "We're very pleased to be the first to bring a dedicated, integrated solution for customers in the North American rail industry."

The four-model Mecalac MRail-Series meets the needs of the rail industry with its heightened safety, balance, mobility and compactness to improve performance and productivity. The series includes two tracked excavators and two wheeled excavators that are positioned on hi-rail wheels to travel on railways. The hi-rail wheels can comfortably be re- or de-railed by the operator when working on and off the rail.

The two tracked models, 106MRail and 136MRail, with operating weights of 10 and 13 tons respectively, are based on the MCR crawler skid excavator concept and are designed to be the ultimate utility machine for a variety of service and maintenance applications, according to the manufacturer.

The 106MRail can travel up to 6.2 mph on ground and 14.3 mph on rails. Additionally, the 136MRail offers ground speeds up to 5.6 mph and rail speeds as high as 12.4 mph. Both models offer 360-degree rotation and exceptional lifting capacities for enhanced versatility.

Optional rear and side cameras provide extra safety, visibility and precision when working in-between tracks, in tunnels or confined spaces.

Based on the MWR wheeled excavator, the 156MRail and 216MRail models provide solutions tailored to rail networks, different track sizes and available workspace. The 156 MRail model is ideal for users looking for a quality, yet affordable, machine to successfully complete projects on subways or private tracks without the expensive features linked to rail regulations.

The 156 MRail's compact design and enhanced visibility provide an ideal solution for work in hard-to-reach places. This model boasts travel speeds up to 21 mph on the ground and 18.6 mph on rails.

Built for the toughest rail jobs, the 216MRail model brings agility and maneuverability to users looking to complete projects on national and urban railways. With the greatest boom reach of the MRail models, the 216MRail can reach up to 24 ft. 7 in. The 216MRail model travels at speeds up to 18.5 mph on both ground and rails. Additionally, the 156MRail and 216MRail models offer operating weights of 15 and 21 tons respectively.

The advanced design of the MRail-Series provides a variety of benefits to users searching for a more efficient way to complete railway projects. Mecalac pays extra attention to features and designs that enhance safety and performance, allowing customers to work in tight spaces without worry of injuries and in ways previously thought impossible. The rail series is no exception, ensuring a low center of gravity and exceptional balance and mobility, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit www.mecalac.com.

