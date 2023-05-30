Each MCL series machine has the option for auxiliary hydraulic lines on the boom and at the rear of the machine, maximizing attachment capabilities.

Mecalac, a global designer and manufacturer of compact construction equipment, launched a new product line of robust compact loaders to the North American market.

Comprised of six models, including the MCL2, MCL4, MCL4+, MCL6, MCL6+ and MCL8, the series presents versatility and agility for industries ranging from agriculture to landscape, forestry, snow removal, utility and construction. New hydraulic and maneuverability options, such as M-Drive and Speed Control, ensure versatility of the machines in terms of both application and industry.

"Time and space to complete jobs is increasingly limited," said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America.

"To enable our customers to be more productive, we developed a line of compact loaders the size of a skid steer but with features and functionality not found on other machines this size. Whether being used in agriculture to push silage or as a replacement for a compact track loader on a construction site, these multifunctional loaders provide unparalleled versatility for growth and tackling new applications."

The M-Drive and speed control features allow the loader to function as a tool carrier, providing control of RPM by hand throttle and speed via a foot pedal. This enables more precise and controlled operation of a wide variety of hydraulic attachments.

The ability to redefine the speed range via the foot pedal provides supplemental benefits for particular applications — for example, choosing a lower speed allows for enhanced accuracy on precise applications, such as flail mowing, sweeping or when using log grapple attachments. Both Speed Control and M-Drive come standard on the MCL6 and MCL8 models and are options for the MCL2 and MCL4 models.

Each MCL in the series has an option for auxiliary hydraulic lines on the boom and at the rear of the machine as well as 12V 3 pole plugs, further enhancing versatility by allowing the ability to use hydraulic attachments on either end of the machine. The MCL series maximizes attachment possibilities with 7.9 gpm flow on the MCL2 and MCL4 models and 15.9 gpm flow on the MCL6 and MCL8 models.

The MCL4+ and MCL6+ models come standard with a short boom, which offers a better tipping load, whereas the other four models come with a long — standard — boom which maximizes tipping height. Long or short boom, the MCL series machines yield multi-functionality through compatibility with a wide range of attachments. From pallet forks and multi-purpose buckets to augers, mowers and snow blades, these loaders provide maximum efficiency while minimizing downtime in a wide range of industries.

Within the construction industry, operators may use a compact loader to mount pallet forks or multi-purpose buckets. Landscape contractors with mini loaders can use Mecalac's quick-coupling technology to pair augers, mowers, loader buckets and more. With its hydraulic and electric auxiliary lines, the MCL series is perfect for snow removal because a snow blade can be mounted on the front and a salt spreader on the rear of the machine. Farm or ranch operations may use a MCL machine with a crocodile bucket for manure and later switch to a blade to push silage.

The MCL series' optimum height-to-width-to-length ratio ensures agility on any job site. Each machine has a 45-degree articulation that keeps the front wheels traveling in the same path as the rear wheels while driving. A 10-degree oscillation allows a strong follow-up and maximum traction wherever the machine might travel, including on uneven ground. The MCL2 and 4 models have a 25-hp engine, with travel speeds up to 7 mph for the MCL2, and 12 mph for MCL4 and 4+. The remaining models come with a 49-hp engine and travel up to 12 mph with an included option for travel speeds up to 19 mph.

Each machine in the MCL series offers easy transportability between job sites with low transport weight, which ranges between 3,836-6,283 lbs. and minimal width — ranging from 3 ft. 4 in. to 4 ft. 4 in. — depending on tire selection. The easy transportability appeals to contractors hauling multiple pieces of equipment as well as rental fleets handling pickup and delivery.

Safety continues to be a key focus for Mecalac in the MCL series with easy accessibility for entering the cab or re-fueling from a solid ground footing, reducing the risk of falls. Additionally, the machines offer enhanced side and top visibility over similar sized skid steers.

Customization options for the MCL series allow customers to tailor the machine to their specific operation. A start-up digicode incorporates a keypad that offers the owner tracking and monitoring capabilities by allowing the ability to assign a specific code for each operator. The digicode also minimizes the risk of theft. Each machine is available in three versions — canopy, canopy with foldable top or a cab version — in combination with a wide selection of attachments, which drives versatility and customization capabilities for individual operations.

Finally, MyMecalac Connected services offer the option to remotely manage an equipment fleet with access to all machine usage data, providing owners the information needed to minimize machine downtime through preventive maintenance. Operations can add the telematics box installation, which comes with a 2-year subscription, to any MCL model they choose.

For more information, visit www.mecalac.com.

