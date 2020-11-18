Mecalac Offers AS900tele for Optimized Logistics

Functioning as a loader, telehandler or landscaping tool, Mecalac’s AS900tele reduces the need to for additional equipment and optimizes jobsite logistics.

Mecalac has introduced the AS900tele to North America.

The new machine combines the compactness and mobility of Mecalac's AS swing loader series with telescopic technology to provide added versatility on the job site. The 22.2 gpm (84 Lpm) auxiliary hydraulics further increase flexibility, allowing use with a range of attachments, including mowers, road sweepers and earth augers.

Functioning as a loader, telehandler or landscaping tool, the AS900tele reduces the need for additional equipment and optimizes jobsite logistics, according to the manufacturer.

"When you rely on one machine for each task, a job site can end up looking more like a parking lot," said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America. "Reducing the need for additional equipment and streamlining the job site is at the heart of Mecalac's design philosophy, including the AS900tele. It's good for the contractor, the client and the environment."

Like all AS Series units, the 8-ton (7,250-kg) AS900tele features Mecalac's swing design. Operators can swivel the fully loaded bucket 90 degrees on either side, transforming space management and allowing for a radical new approach to tasks.

With the rotated bucket, filling trenches or carrying pipes requires minimum operating space. On a road project, this rotation limits necessary space, requiring only a single lane closure rather than the two lane closure needed for traditional loaders. For a congested urban job site, this flexibility allows for optimal equipment positioning in confined spaces.

Additionally, the unit's telescoping capabilities pair reach with power for increased flexibility. With a lifting height of 15.5 ft. (4.72 m) and outreach of 11.5 ft. (3.5 m), the AS900tele allows operators to minimize repositioning while maximizing reach.

The AS900tele has a carrying capacity of 5,004 lbs. (2,270 kg) at full extension, providing ample power for applications such as loading walking floor trailers or waste handling. Paired with a range of attachments — including pallet forks, buckets, brushes, snowplows and hedge trimmers — the telescoping allows the unit to replace traditional backhoe loaders, wheel loaders and telehandlers, according to the manufacturer.

For even more versatility, the AS900tele features three steering options — 2-wheel, 4-wheel and crab. This flexibility allows operators to simultaneously drive, pivot and maneuver, regardless of ground conditions. Combined with the swivel arm, it results in a 20 percent smaller turning radius compared to traditional wheel loaders and increases productivity and safety for a range of common tasks like loading a trailer and material handling as well as municipal jobs like mowing, snow handling and pruning trees.

By avoiding unnecessary movements and maximizing the use of available space, the AS900tele can increase productivity with less noise, maintenance and impact on the environment.

Even with the wide range of motion, the AS900tele offers increased stability over traditional articulated loaders and telehandlers. A well-balanced design and automatically locking rear axle allow operators to safely maneuver in all positions and on all terrains. Traditional equipment, on the other hand, can become unstable with only a 45-degree turn, according to the manufacturer.

"All the AS Series units were designed around a single idea — how do we improve the articulated loader to provide better efficiency and streamline the worksite," Bigwood said. "The AS900tele takes that innovation a step further, replacing two or even three other machines without sacrificing the productivity or safety of Mecalac's swing loader."

For more information, visit www.mecalac.com.