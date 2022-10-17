The second of two tracked models in the series, Mecalac’s 136MRail rail-road excavator offers compact performance and versatility to the North American market.

Mecalac, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of compact construction equipment for urban environments, offers compact performance and versatility to the North American market with its 136MRail rail-road excavator.

The 136MRail, a crawler-based excavator with factory integrated hi-rail, combines all the functions of an excavator with lifting, towing and loading capabilities. With its rail gear raised, the 136MRail can be operated as an excavator on regular terrain, offering operators maximum versatility with a single machine.

At 13 tons with a 75 hp engine, it is ideal for light to medium service and maintenance jobs. The 136MRail's boom makes it ideal for use in confined areas, such as subway tunnels. The boom incorporates an offset feature for applications, such as ditch-cleaning alongside the tracks.

"This model was designed to be the go-to machine for Class 1 railroads, light rail and industrial rail operations," said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America. "The 136MRail is unrivaled in its compactness-to-performance ratio, speed and versatility."

The 136MRail is based on Mecalac's compact skid excavator (MCR) concept.

These multi-function machines are excavators, loaders and material handlers in one. Attachments such as grapple buckets, tie-removers, power brooms and trenching buckets allow users to accomplish a wide variety of tasks around rail systems. The 136MRail provides heightened versatility by offering all these functions both on and off the rail.

Equipped with an optional pneumatic brake system, the 136MRail can tow up to 14-ton trailers. Travel speed on rail is 12.4 mph, and off rail is 5.6 mph. The machine can move on and off the rail with ease, allowing efficient access to job sites anywhere along the track.

The 136MRail joins the 10-ton 106MRail as the second of two tracked models in Mecalac's four-model MRail series. Unlike traditional machines, Mecalac's MRail series offers an articulated two-piece boom that is situated on the side of the cab. This allows the operator to angle the first part of the boom back to increase stability during lifting, which enhances safety and productivity overall, but especially for those operators working in confined areas such as tunnels.

The 136MRail also drives productivity for its users through an innovative 1 cu. yd. skid loader bucket that provides 72 percent more capacity compared to other machines of its size, according to the manufacturer. Similar in application to the 106MRail but with added capacity, the 136MRail can scoop and load ballast, or conversely unload and spread ballast on the track.

"We set out to revolutionize rail-road excavators with our MRail Series. Through its agility, lifting capacity, short rear and front radius and outstanding visibility all around, we truly believe our 136MRail is accomplishing that," Bigwood said. "As these machines are brought to the North American market, we are excited to hear about the positive impact they will have on our customers' operations and confident they will prove a valuable addition to their equipment fleet."

Along with the 136MRail, Mecalac's MRail Series also includes the tracked 106MRail and two wheeled models, the 156MRail and 216MRail, which are based on Mecalac's wheeled excavators. The series is designed to meet all railway needs, ranging from maintenance to new track construction.

For more information, visit www.mecalac.com.

