Mecbo America introduces the Beton Cap concrete mixer-pump series to American markets, offering high efficiency and support. Featuring the PULSAR pump system, user-friendly controls, and versatile power options, it aims to enhance productivity for contractors handling structural concrete projects.

Photo courtesy of Mecbo America The Beton Cap Series provides a range of concrete mixers with capacities of 5, 8 or 9 cu. yds., combined with a powerful pump capable of delivering up to 105 cu. yds. per hour at a pumping pressure of 725 or 1,015 psi.

Mecbo America, a division of Blastcrete Equipment LLC, announced the launch of the Beton Cap Series concrete mixer-pump to the North, Central and South American markets.

Users will enjoy an efficiency boost from Mecbo's pump design, the convenience of a handheld radio control and the support of Blastcrete's dedicated customer service team, the manufacturer said.

The Beton Cap Series provides a range of concrete mixers with capacities of 5, 8 or 9 cu. yds., combined with a powerful pump capable of delivering up to 105 cu. yds. per hour at a pumping pressure of 725 or 1,015 psi. The PULSAR pump design minimizes surge and ensures fast, even distribution of concrete, making it ideal for a wide range of placement applications.

For years, Mecbo pumps have been well established and respected in European markets but lacked availability in the American markets due to the absence of a service and support structure. Blending Blastcrete's industry-leading mixing, pumping and placing expertise with Mecbo's products, the two companies teamed up to provide top-tier products backed by first-class support, the manufacturer said.

The Mecbo pumps complement the Blastcrete line with units offering higher pumping volumes for structural concrete applications requiring larger aggregate material. Additionally, Blastcrete stocks a full inventory of Mecbo pump parts to help customers minimize downtime should a repair be required.

Blastcrete co-CEO Scott Knighton said that market feedback on the Beton Cap has been very positive.

"The formation of Mecbo America enables us to offer customers access to a unique Italian product backed by unparalleled domestic service and parts distribution as well as Blastcrete's in-depth application knowledge," Knighton said. "We're confident that the increased efficiency and convenience of the Beton Cap, with the full benefits of the PULSAR pump design, will benefit contractors working in structural concrete throughout the Americas."

Mecbo is widely known for its PULSAR pump system — a rack and pinion valve control that reduces the maintenance burden and consistently facilitates smooth pouring. A long stroke allows the pump to push a greater volume of concrete with less movement, which minimizes surging. In addition, PULSAR has been shown to reduce energy consumption by 30-40 percent compared to other concrete pumps.

Operators of both diesel and electric models can enjoy the convenience of dedicated work and maintenance stations, as well as a user-friendly radio control. The handheld radio remote control bucks the current industry trend by featuring toggles instead of a touch screen. This design eliminates the risk of digital malfunction prevalent when working with wet concrete.

The Beton Cap offers multiple power options in the form of 115-, 160- or 210-hp (85-, 120- or 157-kilowatt) diesel engine models. Customers looking to use the pump in settings where diesel exhaust would be prohibitive to the project have the option of a 200-hp (150-kilowatt) electric motor. Models range in weight from 9 to 19 tons. The mixer-pump is seamlessly integrated onto an axle with a durable tracked undercarriage. Adaptable to various terrains, the pump can be installed on wheels or trucks.

Factory options include soundproofing for work in densely populated urban areas, a hopper screen vibrator for harsh mixes and an automatic lubrication system.

For more information, visit www.mecboamerica.com.

