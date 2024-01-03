List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Metso Awarded 5-Year Life Cycle Services Agreement in North America

    Wed January 03, 2024 - National Edition
    Metso


    Metso has signed a 5-year Metso Owned Inventory Life Cycle Services (LCS) agreement with a major mining company in North America.

    The agreement includes several key equipment technologies supporting the needs of the customer's various sites. Through collaborative planning between Metso and the customer, the agreement will enable consistency, transparency and ease of doing business.

    The contract is one of the largest LCS orders received by Metso. The order, spanning a 5-year period, is of significant value, with the first part of the order booked in the Minerals segment's third quarter 2023 orders received.

    The contract will help the customer to identify the right parts needed for the equipment and will significantly improve parts availability resulting in higher equipment availability and reliability. Furthermore, the contract will ensure dynamic replenishment of inventory and mitigate risks from sourcing visibility and potential supply chain volatility.

    "We are very pleased that our key customer trusts Metso to ensure reliable and efficient production. Metso's own and managed inventory service concept will ensure that the customer will always have the needed parts available for example during a shutdown," said Giuseppe Campanelli, president, North and Central America market area.

    Metso has hundreds of Life Cycle Services contracts around the world that have been tailored to combine Metso Owned Inventory with other expert services. Metso Owned Inventory is designed to meet some of the most common challenges customers have with their inventory.

    For more information, visit metso.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Triton Construction Replacing Bridges in Harrisonburg, Virginia

    Midwest's First Two-Story Mass Timber Building Under Way

    World of Asphalt, AGG1 Announce Lineup for 2024 Return to Nashville

    Raleigh, N.C.'s PNC Arena Renovation Plans Take Early Pivot Due to High Costs

    Keeping Road Workers Alive: FHWA's Proposed Work Zone Rule Changes Get Mixed Response From Industry

    Market Landing Park Expansion in Newburyport, Mass., Slated for Summer Finish

    CMAA Obtains Membership in American Council for Construction Education

    ABC: Construction Job Openings in November Rise to Highest Level Since 2022



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Metso mining






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA