Metso has signed a 5-year Metso Owned Inventory Life Cycle Services (LCS) agreement with a major mining company in North America.

The agreement includes several key equipment technologies supporting the needs of the customer's various sites. Through collaborative planning between Metso and the customer, the agreement will enable consistency, transparency and ease of doing business.

The contract is one of the largest LCS orders received by Metso. The order, spanning a 5-year period, is of significant value, with the first part of the order booked in the Minerals segment's third quarter 2023 orders received.

The contract will help the customer to identify the right parts needed for the equipment and will significantly improve parts availability resulting in higher equipment availability and reliability. Furthermore, the contract will ensure dynamic replenishment of inventory and mitigate risks from sourcing visibility and potential supply chain volatility.

"We are very pleased that our key customer trusts Metso to ensure reliable and efficient production. Metso's own and managed inventory service concept will ensure that the customer will always have the needed parts available for example during a shutdown," said Giuseppe Campanelli, president, North and Central America market area.

Metso has hundreds of Life Cycle Services contracts around the world that have been tailored to combine Metso Owned Inventory with other expert services. Metso Owned Inventory is designed to meet some of the most common challenges customers have with their inventory.

