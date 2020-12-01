Metso Outotec Expands Mobile, Stationary Crushing Systems Range

The new additions to Metso Outotec’s mobile Lokotrack product line are equipped with Komatsu’s sizer technology, and are available in five models ranging from 500 to 4,500 tons per hour.

Metso Outotec is complementing its line of mobile and modular stationary crushing solutions with a sizer option specially designed for soft ore and aggregate applications. The new additions to Metso Outotec's mobile Lokotrack product line are equipped with Komatsu's sizer technology, and are available in five models ranging from 500 to 4,500 tons per hour.

Metso Outotec's recently launched modular FITTM crushing stations also are available with sizer configurations.

Both the mobile and modular solutions were engineered in collaboration with Komatsu. The first Lokotrack sizer plant is already in operation in South-East Asia.

"New concentration technologies and strict environmental norms make it economically viable to process such deposits and stocks that were not possible to handle profitably earlier. However, the characteristics of soft ores like low abrasiveness and high moisture content require a different equipment configuration than when crushing hard ore. To provide leading solutions for our customers processing soft ore, we're now combining our expertise in mobile and semi-mobile crushing with Komatsu's sizing knowhow," said Julius Mäkelä, vice president, mid-size and mobile crushers at Metso Outotec.

"Komatsu is excited about the opportunity to partner with Metso Outotec to provide soft ore crushing solutions. Komatsu's Joy sizers are well known in the industry and they've proven their efficiency and reliability in various applications. The combination of Metso Outotec's Lokotrack and FITTM Station with our sizers provide a unique and superior solution for soft ore and rock crushing," said John McCarthy, sizer product manager at Komatsu.

Metso Outotec's Lokotrack mobile sizers are designed for safe operation and easy application. When combined with the Lokolink and Conveying Systems, Metso Outotec can provide a truckless solution right from the quarry to the concentrating or cement plant.

