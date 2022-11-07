Metrics is designed for intuitive operation. An easy-to-read screen dashboard with OEM insights makes it possible to quickly detect potential issues and take corrective action in time.

The innovative cloud-based Metrics monitoring system portfolio is one of Metso Outotec's key digital solutions for customers. Metso Outotec is now expanding Metrics to cover the tools, sensors and dashboard access for monitoring customers' stationary screening equipment.

With its 24/7 online monitoring capabilities, Metrics offers improved safety, increased uptime and throughput, and reduced unplanned maintenance. It enables operators, controllers and service professionals to see real-time analysis of vibrating screen performance and bearing condition.

Metrics is designed for intuitive operation. An easy-to-read screen dashboard with OEM insights makes it possible to quickly detect potential issues and take corrective action in time.

In June, Metso Outotec announced a global cooperation agreement with Dynamox, which offers an innovative condition monitoring platform. Metrics for screens is the first solution utilizing Dynamox's easy-to-install instrumentation that can be complemented with comprehensive value-added services and remote monitoring capabilities in the customer's value chain.

"The customer feedback received has helped us to offer a solution focused on customer centricity and sustainability. Metrics for screens helps customers to optimize their process, as they can easily see how the changes implemented have impacted their screening operations," said Jan Wirth, technology director of Metso Outotec's Screening Solutions business.

"In addition, continuous monitoring helps in the avoidance of several potential breakdowns. It also has a positive impact on sustainability, as running the screen in an optimal way enables increased uptime and less consumption of media, spare parts, oil and energy. Our strong development roadmap will enable us to release more data-driven and value-added services soon."

By combining Metrics with its global service footprint, Metso Outotec and its distributor partners can support customers in making data-driven decisions that impact their screening operations, the company said.

Metrics — Continuous Development, Equipment Type Expansion

Metso Outotec launched an upgraded version of Metrics for aggregates customers' Lokotrack mobile crushers and screens in April 2022. The new remote monitoring solution brings significantly better connectivity and optimization benefits, as well as CO2 tracking capabilities to aggregate customers' crushing processes.

The Metrics solution is part of Metso Outotec's Planet Positive portfolio.

Metso Outotec Metrics is available for cone crushers, screens, pressure filters, Courier analyzers, primary gyratories and grinding mills. More equipment types and new features are continuously under development. Metrics is a part of Metso Outotec's digital offering.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

