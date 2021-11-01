The Metso Outotec Concorde Cell technology is a fine and ultra-fine flotation solution for more finely disseminated and complex orebodies that have previously been inaccessible.

Metso Outotec is launching Concorde Cell flotation technology for efficient fine and ultra-fine particle recovery.

This Planet Positive technology sets a new benchmark in high-intensity pneumatic flotation, reducing plant operation costs and contributing to sustainability of operations through minimized energy and water consumption per tons of metal produced, according to the company.

The Metso Outotec Concorde Cell technology is the first fine and ultra-fine flotation solution for more finely disseminated and complex orebodies that have previously been inaccessible.

"The need to process more finely disseminated and complex ore grades, as well as the declining ore grades and the demand for improved flotation selectivity, all bring new challenges to minerals processing flowsheets. The new Concorde Cell technology helps flotation circuits overcome these challenges and recover the previously unachievable ore value," said Antti Rinne, vice president, flotation at Metso Outotec.

The Concorde Cell forced-air Blast Tubes treat 100 percent of fresh feed combined with tailings recycling for improved performance, allowing finer grinding to get extra liberation without the risk of valuable particles lost into tailings.

"Combining the well-proven TankCell technology with Concorde Cells is a low-risk and high-benefit approach for minerals processing flowsheets. The cell produces very high shear and extremely fine bubbles, which increases recovery in particles under 20 microns," explained Rinne.

Benefits of the Concorde Cell flotation technology:

Superior recovery of fine and ultra-fine particles

Very high shear environment with increased bubble surface area flux for faster flotation kinetics

Optimized froth recovery and improved selectivity

Forced air allowing wider process control and stability for further flotation optimization

The offering also includes Blast Tube retrofit kits for upgrading the metallurgical performance of self-aspirated pneumatic flotation cells to the Concorde Cell technology. In addition, Metso Outotec can provide a complete slurry handling package for the Concorde Cell, including pumps, spare parts, as well as optimization and maintenance services.

For more information, visit www.mogroup.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories