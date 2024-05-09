Florida-based Linder Industrial Machinery held an open house April 10, 2024, at its Asheville, N.C, branch to show its appreciation for the dealership's loyal customers working in the mountainous region of the state.

While there, Linder's guests were given a chance to view many of the company's newest machines and learn more about its enhanced services, according to Greg Rowland, regional sales manager of Linder in western North Carolina.

Speaking during the event, Rowland said he was thrilled to see so many people come through the branch for the day's event.

"We are getting a lot of great response from customers on the level of service we provide and their happiness with that," he said. "We have also gained a good bit of momentum here in the last few months and are hoping to continue that today by spending quality time with our customers."

One of 18 Linder Machinery branches across the two Carolinas and Florida, the Asheville store, first opened in 2019 at 575 Goldview Rd., displayed machines from several of its top manufacturers as part of the open house, led by Komatsu construction and forestry equipment and BOMAG paving, milling and compaction equipment.

Nearby were other diverse machines and attachments made by companies such as Fecon and Secmair, among others.

"We have a little bit of everything out here today," Rowland said. "On the Komatsu side up on this hill, there are multiple excavators in varying sizes, an HM400-5 articulated haul truck and a good number of wheel loaders. You will also see a good selection of our intelligent machine control dozers.

"Down here on the pad, we have the Fecon FTX300 dedicated track mulcher, plus the new 2024 Secmair truck mounted asphalt distributor," he added. "We also have a BOMAG asphalt paver, an asphalt mill and a dirt compaction roller, and there are some Fecon mulching attachments here as well, along with other attachments from vendors like Engcon and ESCO."

Because much of western North Carolina is not only rugged country, but spread over a third of the state, Linder has worked hard to ensure that its customers get the service enhancements they need for the machines they lease or purchase as quickly as possible.

"It is not an easy territory to cover — that can be part of the challenge," Rowland said, "But we have performed very well with the Linder staff we have here. Our service group and parts group have each done a very good job of supporting our customers. In addition, our parts and service sales representative [PSSR] is doing a wonderful job of bringing in new business. We are getting very good feedback from just about everyone we are dealing with."

By maintaining an entire fleet of service trucks at the Asheville branch of Linder Machinery, he said, the company can keep its customers' equipment running as effectively and efficiently as possible, no matter how far away they are working in the territory.

The branch's entire lineup of maintenance trucks was parked where Linder's customers could inspect them at the open house, adding that the "lifeblood of this company is our service and parts' departments."

"Our people are on hand today to talk to visitors about any of their needs," Rowland said. "We are hoping to build deeper relationships with everyone in the region." CEG

